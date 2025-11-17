Sasha Pieterse stars in horror comedy Offsite with stand-ups and digital creators

For 160 episodes, Sasha Pieterse shared the screen with Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, and Shay Mitchell on the TV series Pretty Little Liars. She then moved on to the short-lived spin-off series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists – and while all of her Pretty Little Liars co-stars have landed credits in the horror genre with roles in the likes of Martyrs, Ratter, Alone at Night, Fear Island, Scream 4, Truth or Dare, Fantasy Island, F*** Marry Kill, You, and The Possession of Hannah Grace, Pieterse has had a horror-sized gap in her filmography… until now. Deadline reports that Pieterse stars in the horror comedy Offsite , which recently wrapped production.

Deadline notes that the cast around Pieterse is made up primarily of stand-ups and digital creators. Her Offsite co-stars include Danny Jolles (Hacks), Lucas Zelnick (Hulu’s Untitled BriTANicK Pizza Movie), Madison Humphrey, Kyle Gordon, Julian Sewell, Simon Jones (The Gilded Age), Ben Seaward (Jury Duty), Jay Jurden (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), and Matthew Broussard. I have to admit, I don’t pay much attention to stand-ups or digital creators, so I couldn’t tell you which person on that list is one or the other.

Written and directed by the duo of Eric D. Cohen and Matthew Hirschhorn, the film follows the employees of a dysfunctional tech startup whose corporate retreat at a remote mansion spirals into chaos after a co-worker’s mysterious death. With no cell service and mounting pressure to deliver a high-stakes pitch, the team is forced to confront their darkest impulses. That sounds to me like it could be the set-up for an interesting movie, even if I’m unfamiliar with the work of most of the cast members.

Cohen and Hirschhorn previously wrote and directed the 2023 comedy Wine Club.

Stacey Maltin produced Offsite, with Jackie Schwartz co-producing under their Besties Make Movies banner. Pieterse serves as an executive producer alongside Simon Jones, Tovah Silbermann, Kaan Karahan, and Michael Graves.

Does Offsite sound interesting to you?