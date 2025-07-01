Saturation Point: Cynthia Erivo teams with Platinum Dunes to produce sci-fi horror thriller

As Jurassic World Rebirth reaches theatres, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Universal Pictures is “keeping the jungle monster action going” (while we wait for the next, inevitable Jurassic sequel to be announced) by teaming with Cynthia Erivo’s production company Edith’s Daughter and Michael Bay’s production company Platinum Dunes for the sci-fi action thriller Saturation Point , an adaptation of a 2024 novel by award-winning author Adrian Tchaikovsky, who is known as “a master of British sci-fi.”

The book is part climate thriller in which the Earth has a zone so hot and humid it makes it hard for humans to survive. Naturally, into this zone must go our protagonist, Dr. Jasmine Marks, who leads a search and rescue mission and who will discover that the zone is far deadlier than initially believed. Not only that, her corporate bosses may not be telling the truth (shocker, right?) and not all forms of intelligent life in the zone are necessarily human. Here’s an official description of the book: Doctor Jasmine Marks is going back into hell. The Hygrometric Dehabitation Region, or the “Zone,” is a growing band of rainforest on the equator, where the heat and humidity make it impossible for warm-blooded animals to survive. A human being without protection in the Zone is dead in minutes. Twenty years ago, Marks went into the rainforest with a group of researchers led by Doctor Elaine Fell, to study the extraordinary climate and see if it could be used in agriculture. The only thing she learned was that the Zone was no place for people. There were deaths, and the programme was cut short. Now, they’re sending her back in. A plane crash, a rescue mission, a race against time and the environment to bring out the survivors. But there are things Marks’s corporate masters aren’t telling her. The Zone keeps its secrets, and so does Doctor Fell…

Cynthia Erivo and Solome Williams will be producing the Saturation Point movie for Edith’s Daughter while Michael Bay and Brad Fuller do the same for Platinum Dunes. Both production companies have first-look deals with Universal. Alex Ginno will serve as an executive producer and oversee the project for Platinum Dunes. Universal’s senior vp production development Ryan Jones and director of production development Christine Sun will oversee the project for the studio. Science fiction writer and director Minnie Schedeen is handling the screenplay adaptation.

What do you think of Cynthia Erivo and Platinum Dunes teaming up for an adaptation of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s Saturation Point? Let us know by leaving a comment below.