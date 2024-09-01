Saturday Night gets rave reviews out of Telluride; is it now an Oscar contender?

Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night — which depicts the events leading up to the first episode of SNL — is earning raves out of Telluride.

Live from Telluride, it’s Saturday Night! Appropriately enough, Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night debuted on, well, Saturday Night at the Telluride Film Festival. For fans of SNL, this is one of the most anticipated films of the year and, judging by the initial reactions, it could now be in the Oscars discussion.

Check out some of the first reactions below:

SATURDAY NIGHT just blew the roof off #Telluride. One of Jason Reitman’s best films! Perfectly captures the chaotic energy, camaraderie & backstage shenanigans of putting together the first SNL in real-time. Crisp editing, long takes, a witty script with big laughs and a… pic.twitter.com/NvBB1iZ3eN — Matt Neglia @Telluride (@NextBestPicture) September 1, 2024

The sneaky #Telluride programmers waited till Saturday night to share Jason Reitman's SATURDAY NIGHT, and it's been the highlight of my festival so far: a crowd-pleasing re-creation of SNL's first episode that gets the daunting casting challenge right. https://t.co/md6eawLshO — Peter Debruge (@AskDebruge) September 1, 2024

#SaturdayNight rocked in the best way. Hugely entertaining and some of Reitman’s best directorial work. pic.twitter.com/9vlRRntah0 — Clarence Moye @ Telluride Film festival (@ClarenceMoye) September 1, 2024

Accompanying the premiere of Saturday Night was none other than former SNL cast member Bill Murray, who introduced the film alongside director Jason Reitman. “This is some movie that I think is important that someone make his movie. Saturday Night Live was probably the greatest work experience…piece of luck that I ever had. And I met great people and I learned how to work. It’s a hard-working job and when he talks about adrenaline, it’s really…the demand that you work your best, your most attentive…That’s the only thing, you either live or you die every week that way [working on live TV]. It’s told me that I have to live that way every day of my life.”

Murray went on to say that the cast of Saturday Night is the future of the industry, with those who attended the screening also noting just how remarkable the ensemble is:

LIVE from #TELLURIDE, it’s “SATURDAY NIGHT” & it’s AMAZING! Really fun, hilarious, adrenaline-fueled, mood-setting, fly-on-the-wall look at the last 90 chaotic minutes leading up to the very 1st episode of SNL! EXCELLENT ensemble cast! One of director JASON REITMAN’S very BEST! pic.twitter.com/99mc2tWxyX — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) September 1, 2024

SATURDAY NIGHT might take the 2024 Telluride crown. An absolute electric time, injecting exactly what we love about SNL and film directly into your veins. Labelle was great, but Rachel Sennott with a legendary supporting performance. I love movies! pic.twitter.com/XbflrvbSSr — Vince Nunnelly || THE GRID (@vnun00) September 1, 2024

#SaturdayNight sizzles for 96 minutes. Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan's script crackles, bringing laughs and one-line zingers. The cast pops with Gabrielle LaBelle, Tommy Dewey, and Lamorne Morris standing out. A best picture worthy #Telluride premiere has entered the chat. Loved. pic.twitter.com/hb1hMm5i2F — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) September 1, 2024

Before it releases theatrically on October 11th (the 49th anniversary of the debut episode), Saturday Night will also screen at the Toronto International Film Festival, where our own Chris Bumbray will be reviewing it.

Saturday Night chronicles the night of the first episode of SNL (then known by the titular name of the film), which aired on October 11th, 1975. That legendary episode featured some of the most memorable moments in the show’s early history, including a standout opening sketch with John Belushi, Michael O’Donoghue and Chevy Chase, George Carlin serving as host and Andy Kaufman taking the stage for a unique rendition of the Mighty Mouse theme.

All of these individuals – and the key players – are depicted in Saturday Night, which features one heck of an ensemble: Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Nicholas Braun as both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson, and so many more.

Will you be checking out Saturday Night in theaters? Do you think it has a shot at any Oscar recognition? Chime in below!