Star Wars fans fly plane over Disney Studios with “Save The Hunt for Ben Solo” banner

Earlier this week, Adam Driver revealed he had pitched a new Star Wars movie to Disney titled The Hunt for Ben Solo, but that the studio had rejected it. That may have been the end of the story, but Star Wars fans have taken the matter into their own hands. As reported by Collider, a plane was flown over Disney Studios today with a banner reading, “Save the Hunt for Ben Solo.”

Lianna Al Allaf, who commissioned the banner, said, “ I hope this banner shows just how much the character of Ben Solo means to so many of us, and that the fans really do want this movie. “

Driver played Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, but felt there was a lot of unfinished business with the character. He took his concept to director Steven Soderbergh, and the idea was developed over two years. They took it to Lucasfilm, who loved it, and Scott Z. Burns (Contagion) was brought in the write a script.

“ [It was] one of the coolest (expletive) scripts I had ever been a part of, ” Driver said. “ We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea. They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it. We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that. It was called ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’ and it was really cool. But it is no more, so I can finally talk about it. “

It remains to be seen if Driver will be back as Ben Solo, but his Star Wars co-star is set to return to the franchise. A new project has been in development that follows Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order and mentor a new group of young potential Jedi. It was once thought to be one of the first projects to bring Star Wars back to the big-screen, but it has been pushed back again and again. Instead, the first new Star Wars movie to hit theaters in over six years will be The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. Next up will be Star Wars: Starfighter, which is currently in production for a May 28, 2027 release.

Do you want to see The Hunt for Ben Solo?