Scream’s Jack Quaid remains quiet on potential Ghostface return

There used to be a time when softball reporters would ask cast members of upcoming Scream movies, “Tell me, who is Ghostface this time around?” knowing full well they won’t get an answer. Now, ahead of Scream 7, the question has been directed at past Ghostfaces themselves. As of now, some of the heaviest franchise slashers are returning, including Billy Loomis and Stu Macher from the original and Roman Bridger from Scream 3. That leaves it wide open for any other Ghostface to emerge, which means anybody who has previously donned the mask and robe is ripe for being asked, “Tell me, are you returning for Scream 7?”

This is just the situation Jack Quaid – who played Richie in 2022’s Scream, later (yet predictably) revealed to be one of two Ghostfaces – found himself in when chatting with Entertainment Tonight. “Oh my God, I don’t know for sure yet…I don’t know. I will keep my mouth closed on that one.” That’s pretty much what we can expect on that front, as Quaid wouldn’t be the one to let it slip that Richie is returning.

This does bring up the question of just how so many past Ghostfaces from the Scream series are returning. We saw Billy Loomis appear as a vision to Sam Carpenter, who is the daughter of Loomis (Sam Loomis, get it?), in 2022’s Scream but it’s unlikely that the filmmakers will repeat the same trick. Instead, many have speculated that deepfake technology will be used to channel past Ghostfaces. Especially considering Neve Campbell will be returning after a long salary dispute, this could be the ultimate terror for Sidney Prescott, who of course has been haunted by her past ever since the first Scream. And what if things go in the right direction, Scream 7 could end up being the most meta of all.

While Scream 7 is set to wrap filming this week and be released on February 27th, 2026, official plot details have yet to be released.

Other than those confirmed, which past Ghostfaces do you want to see return for Scream 7? Slice and dice your pick in the comments section below.