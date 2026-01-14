Will the Dr. Kelso and the Janitor return for Scrubs revival?

TV News

The long-awaited Scrubs revival is set to debut next month, and while many familiar faces are returning, a couple of fan-favourite characters appear to be missing in action. Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be any indication that Dr. Kelso (Ken Jenkins) or the Janitor (Neil Flynn) will show up in the Scrubs revival… at least for now.

Zach Braff on Dr. Kelso and the Janitor in Scrubs Revival

Speaking with Esquire, Zach Braff was asked whether viewers can expect to see other iconic characters from the original run, specifically Dr. Kelso and the Janitor.

Well, the true answer is if we’re blessed to have a second season, absolutely,” Braff said. “And the real answer for season 1 is we’re not fully sure yet. Episodes 8 and 9 of the nine-episode order are still being written. They both are interested in doing it. But do we have the bandwidth in the first nine to get to it all and service a story that would be worthy of Ken and Neil? That might come true. At this point, I can’t tell you the answer, but most definitely, if we are lucky enough to get a season 2, that’s something we want to do.

In other words, unless Dr. Kelso or the Janitor pop up in the final episodes currently being written, fans probably shouldn’t expect more than a surprise cameo until a potential second season gives the creative team room to bring them back properly.

Scrubs Revival Synopsis

The official logline for the Scrubs revival series states: “JD (Braff) & Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.” Series creator Bill Lawrence added, “‘Scrubs’ means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together.

The revival will premiere on ABC with back-to-back episodes on February 25. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Source: Esquire
