Sean Baker’s Anora wins Palme d’Or; Jesse Plemons, Selena Gomez, more also Cannes victors

Sean Baker’s Anora took home the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, while Jesse Plemons, Selena Gomez and more also won.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has come to a close. As with every year, the festival was host to its share of standing ovations, divisive screenings and debates over just which films and performances would take home awards at the end of the 12-day event, widely considered the most prestigious in the entire world. This year, Sean Baker’s Anora took the Palme d’Or while India’s All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix, generally considered the runner-up.

So, who else won out at this year’s Cannes Film Festival? While below is only a partial list of winners, you can check out the complete and extensive list here.

Palme d’Or: Anora, Sean Baker

Grand Prix: All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia

Best Director: Miguel Gomes, Grand Tour

Best Actor: Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Best Actress: Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Screenplay: The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Special Award for Best Screenplay: The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof

Jury Prize: Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

Special Jury Prize: The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof

Un Certain Regard Prize: Black Dog, Guan Hu

Un Certain Regard Jury Prize: The Story of Souleymane, Boris Lojkine

Un Certain Regard Best Director: The Damned, Roberto Minervini / On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni

Un Certain Regard Performance Prize: Anasuya Sengupta, The Shameless / Abou Sangare, The Story of Souleymane

Un Certain Regard Youth Prize: Holy Cow, Louise Courvoisier

Special Mention: Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi

Camera d’Or: Armand, Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

Special Mention: Mongrel, Chiang Wei Liang and You Qiao Yin

FIPRESCI Prizes:

In Competition: The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof

Un Certain Regard: The Story of Souleymane, Boris Lojkine

Palm Dog Award: Kodi, Dog on Trial

Grand Jury Prize: Xin, Black Dog

Twenty-two films vied for the Palme d’Or, with works by Francis Ford Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Paul Schrader, Paolo Sorrentino, David Cronenberg, Andrea Arnold, and more all competing. Greta Gerwig served as jury president, while Lily Gladstone, J. A. Bayona, Eva Green, and more served on the jury.

Of note, the triple win for Emilia Pérez marks the first time since 2006 that a film had multiple winners in the Best Actress category; that year, Pedro Almodóvar’s Volver had a staggering six women share the award. On the Grand Prix front, All We Imagine as Light was the first India-tied film to win that award. Sean Baker previously competed for the Palme d’Or with 2021’s Red Rocket. Anora is the first American production to win since 2011’s The Tree of Life.

What do you think of this year’s Cannes Film Festival winners? Does a victory bump the film up on your list of anticipated movies? Share your thoughts with us below.