POLL: What’s Your Favorite Pixar Movie?

What’s your favorite Pixar movie? Take our poll and have your say over what the best movie from the animation powerhouse is.

With Inside Out 2‘s huge box office numbers re-establishing Pixar as an animation powerhouse, we figured now would be a good time to ask our readers what their favorite Pixar movie is. Do you prefer the early Pixar films like Toy Story or A Bug’s Life, or maybe something from their 2000’s heyday like The Incredibles or WALL-E, or is their more daring, recent output more your style? Let us know by taking the poll and leaving a comment.