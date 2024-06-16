With Inside Out 2‘s huge box office numbers re-establishing Pixar as an animation powerhouse, we figured now would be a good time to ask our readers what their favorite Pixar movie is. Do you prefer the early Pixar films like Toy Story or A Bug’s Life, or maybe something from their 2000’s heyday like The Incredibles or WALL-E, or is their more daring, recent output more your style? Let us know by taking the poll and leaving a comment.
POLL: What’s Your Favorite Pixar Movie?
What’s your favorite Pixar movie? Take our poll and have your say over what the best movie from the animation powerhouse is.
