A League of Their Own hits 4k Disc

As a kid growing up in the nineties, a movie that always got a ton of play in my household was Penny Marshall’s A League of Their Own. I have fond memories of seeing it in theaters as a ten-year-old in the summer of 1992 (I wanted to go see Batman Returns, but it was my sister’s turn to pick the movie), and it’s a movie I only revisit from time to time. So, I’m pretty happy to hear that my next revisit will be in glorious 4K, with Sony revealing that the movie’s coming out on 4K disc this September, with a fully loaded special edition.

For those who may not remember the film, it’s based on the real-life All-American Girls Baseball League, which sprung up during World War II, as most male players were overseas fighting the war. In the film, Geena Davis (in an iconic performance) plays Dottie Hinson, who, along with her sister Kit (Lori Petty), becomes a star player for the Rockford Peaches. Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna (in one of her better performances) play fellow players, and Tom Hanks shines as their alcoholic (but ultimately supportive) coach, who gets the iconic line, “There’s no crying in baseball!”.

The film was a smash hit in 1992, making over $100 million domestically, with it spawning two short-lived TV spin-offs, the latest being a well-reviewed version for Prime Video that many think was cancelled too early.

Here are the specs for the disc, which comes out September 3rd.

DISC DETAILS AND BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative

English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1 + English 2-Channel Surround

Special Features: Domestic Theatrical Trailer 5 International Teasers & Trailers



BLU-RAY DISC™

Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

English 5.1 + English 2-Channel Surround

Special Features: Feature Commentary with Director Penny Marshall and Actresses Lori Petty, Tracy Reiner and Megan Cavanagh Nine Memorable Innings Documentary Deleted Scenes The Enduring Legacy of A League of Their Own 3 Episodes from the 1993 TV series, “A League of Their Own” “This Used to Be My Playground” Music Video by Madonna



