Daniel Radcliffe refuses to watch TV like The Sopranos and The Wire

Without fail, every Best TV Shows Ever list will have The Sopranos, The Wire and Breaking Bad near or at the top. Unless, of course, it’s Daniel Radcliffe’s personal ranking because he has never seen a single episode of any of those iconic TV shows. For the actor, some good ol’ cartoons will do just fine.

Speaking with Comic Book Resources, Daniel Radcliffe said when it comes to his TV habits, he veers towards lighter fare and not murders, meth and McNulty. “Honestly, I watch cartoons, and I watch reality TV. I’ve never seen Breaking Bad. I’ve never watched The Sopranos or The Wire. All the sort-of, heavy hour-long stuff. Just, I can’t…”

But Daniel Radcliffe does at least have a good reason for avoiding TV dramas altogether, adding that shows like The Simpsons have a broad cultural appeal and purpose. “I think it does probably in part stem from growing up on The Simpsons in the way that I think so many people of our generation’s kids. I was watching Jeopardy! the other night, and one of the contestants credited a ton of his trivia knowledge to The Simpsons. That’s absolutely true of me as well. There are so many weird facts, and things from my general knowledge of the world to my sense of humor were formed in some way by The Simpsons.” He might also be a bit biased, having done three voice turns on the series…

Like we do with our friends, you kind of want to scream at Daniel Radcliffe and tell him to binge every one of these TV shows. Yes, The Simpsons is a touchstone and a truly cromulent show to keep in the rotation, but the aforementioned dramas are also must-see for many. Maybe the content isn’t for some people but even the curious tend to check out water cooler shows like those mentioned. Then again, Radcliffe was only 10 when The Sopranos debuted 25 years ago and he was quite busy soon after, so it may have just slipped through the cracks…

Daniel Radcliffe has a number of TV shows under his belt, however, including A Young Doctor’s Notebook, The Miracle Workers and Netflix’s animated series Mulligan.

What do you think of Daniel Radcliffe’s TV-watching habits? Should he give The Sopranos, The Wire and Breaking Bad a shot?