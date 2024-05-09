Sebastian Stan and Lily James re-team for horror flick, Let the Evil Go West

The Pam and Tommy co-stars will star in a new horror movie from the director of the original Speak No Evil.

Fresh off of their acclaimed turns (by most, that is) in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy limited series comes news that the stars, Lily James and Sebastian Stan, will be reteaming. And this time, they can ditch the fake tats, bathing suits and chest pieces (one would assume), with them leading the horror flick Let the Evil Go West.

The movie is being directed by Christian Tafdrup, whose movie Speak No Evil has an American remake coming out this fall.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Let the Evil Go West follows a railroad worker who stumbles upon a fortune under deeply disturbing circumstances. As horrifying visions and manifestations drive him toward madness, his wife becomes convinced that an evil presence has attached itself to their family.

Sounds pretty cool, right? Sebastian Stan is no stranger to the genre, having starred in the well-received Hulu horror flick Fresh. Lily James also has experience with the genre, having starred in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies after her breakout roles in Cinderella and on Downton Abbey.

Both Stan and James are rising stars. Stan, of course, is best know for playing Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier in the MCU films, a role he’s reprising in the upcoming Thunderbolts. As for James, she just co-starred with Zac Efron in the superb biopic The Iron Claw. She’s also set to star in a high-profile movie about Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

While Let the Evil Go West doesn’t have a major distributor attached yet, it’s going out to buyers at the Cannes Film Market and seems like a pretty sure bet to attract a major sale, given the talent involved (it sounds like an A24 movie to me). This should be a pretty messed up movie (in a good way), with Speak No Evil being one of the most chilling horror flicks in recent memory.