A Different Man trailer: A24 thriller starring Sebastian Stan reaches theatres in September

At this year’s edition of the Sundance Film Festival, JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray got the chance to watch the psychological thriller A Different Man , which is coming to us from A24. Describing the film as a “blackly comic deconstruction of identity,” Bumbray gave it a 7/10 review that you can read at THIS LINK. A wider audience will have the chance to watch A Different Man when it reaches a nationwide theatrical release on September 20th – and with that date just two months away, a trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

A Different Man stars Sebastian Stan, who is best known for playing the character Bucky / The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Renate Reinsve, who received a lot of attention and accolades for her role in the Oscar-nominated Norwegian film The Worst Person in the World, and Adam Pearson, who previously played “The Deformed Man” in the A24 release Under the Skin.

The film was written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, who also directed the 2018 drama Chained for Life, which co-starred Pearson. The story Schimberg crafted for this one centers on aspiring actor Edward (Sebastian Stan), who undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.

Bumbray’s review wrapped up, “ the film goes on about ten minutes too long, with a bizarre epilogue setting the film off towards an anti-climactic conclusion that dilutes some of the impact of what we’ve just seen. Nevertheless, it’s still a thoughtful, intelligent, and sometimes quite funny film, boasting a trio of terrific performances, with Stan at his best. “

A24 funded the film, which was produced by Christine Vachon and Gabriel Mayers of Killer Films, Vanessa McDonnell of Grand Motel Films, and Jason Reif. Stan served as executive producer.

What did you think of the trailer for A Different Man? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen in September? Let us know by leaving a comment below.