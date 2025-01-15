Sebastian Stan developing film adaptation of Ed Brubaker’s Reckless graphic novel

Sebastian Stan plays a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; his character, Bucky Barnes, has been in several MCU films and will next be seen in Thunderbolts*, which is set to reach theatres May 2, 2025. Now, Variety has confirmed that Stan is attached to another comic book / graphic novel-based project, one that he has been rumored to be involved with for at least three years: they wrote that Stan is “currently developing a film adaptation of Ed Brubaker’s graphic novel Reckless .”

What is Reckless? It’s a series that’s published by Image Comics, and they provided the following description: Sex, drugs, and murder in 1980s Los Angeles, and the best new twist on paperback pulp heroes since The Punisher or Jack Reacher. ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS, the modern masters of crime noir, bring us the last thing anyone expected from them—a good guy. Meet Ethan Reckless: Your trouble is his business, for the right price. But when a fugitive from his radical student days reaches out for help, Ethan must face the only thing he fears…his own past.

There is franchise potential here, as the original Reckless has been followed, so far, by Friend of the Devil, Destroy All Monsters, The Ghost in You, and Follow Me Down. Here’s some information on each one – Friend of the Devil: It’s 1985, and things in Ethan’s life are going pretty well…until a missing woman shows up in the background of an old B-movie, and Ethan is drawn into Hollywood’s secret occult underbelly as he hunts for her among the wreckage of the wild days of the ’70s. Destroy All Monsters: It’s 1988, and Ethan has been hired for his strangest case yet: finding the secrets of a Los Angeles real estate mogul. How hard could that be, right? But what starts as a deep dive into the life of a stranger will soon take a deadly turn, and Ethan will risk everything that still matters to him. The Ghost in You: It’s the winter of 1989 and Ethan is out of town, so this time, Anna has to tackle the job on her own. When a movie scream queen asks her to prove the mansion she’s renovating isn’t haunted, Anna will stumble into the decades-long mystery of one of Hollywood’s most infamous murder houses…a place with many dark secrets—some of which might just kill her. Follow Me Down: In the wake of the 1989 earthquake, Ethan takes a trip to San Francisco to search for a missing woman. But almost immediately, he finds himself going down a path of darkness and murder in a case unlike anything he’s faced before.

I haven’t read the Reckless books, but I am a fan of Sebastian Stan and all of this sounds very cool to me, so I look forward to seeing how the movie adaptation is going to work out.

Are you interested in Reckless? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you have read any of the graphic novels, tell us what you thought of them.