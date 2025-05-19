Sentinel: Chad Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment & Capstone Studios join forces for a rogue drone on the hunt action film

The filmmaker who never sleeps, Chad Stahelski, is boarding another project with Sentinel, an upcoming action thriller about a rogue drone on the loose! The deal finds Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment partnering with Capstone Studios for what the union hopes is a franchise starter.

J. Houston Yang (Good Boy (short), Abduction, Up Next) directs Sentinel, based on a story he wrote and a screenplay from Joe Barnathan and Marcus Rinehart. Capstone and WME Independent are bringing the package to the Cannes market. Production could start as early as this fall, with Stahelski producing alongside 87Eleven cohorts Alex Young, Jason Spitz, and Christian Mercuri from Capstone and Marc Goldberg. David Haring and Roman Viaris will executive produce via Capstone Studios.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Sentinel focuses on “a blue-collar mechanic who finds himself on the run in an unforgiving wilderness hunted by a killer, a ruthless drone gone rogue, after he witnesses the assassination of his boss. With only an unlikely companion at his side, he has to survive a brutal and uncover the truth.”

“We are excited to partner with Capstone Studios to create this new, near-future action franchise,” said Stahelski and Young of 87Eleven. “The franchise focuses on elements of the future that have every potential to scare humanity. Houston’s fresh take on our overall concept will intrigue international audiences and leave them craving more.”

Yang is a seasoned Hollywood filmmaker with editorial and action designer chops. He’s contributed to trailer editing, been a pitch consultant for over a decade, and is ready to step into the action spotlight with Sentinel.

Chad Stahelski continues tackling one Hollywood project after another with his Highlander remake (starring Henry Cavill) and an adaptation of Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima in pre-production. Stahelski directs Highlander from a script by Ryan J. Condal, Michael Finch, and Kerry Williamson. Henry Cavill stars in Highlander as an immortal Scottish swordsman who faces off with other immortal warriors to obtain a coveted ability. Meanwhile, Ghost of Tsushima focuses on the Samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last surviving member of his clan, who must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. A sequel to Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima video game, Ghost of Yōtei, is due to release on the PlayStation 5 console on October 2, 2025.

