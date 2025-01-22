Seven Veils trailer: Amanda Seyfried stars in Atom Egoyan’s theatre thriller

More than a decade after working together on the erotic thriller Chloe, Amanda Seyfried and director Atom Egoyan have reteamed for an “opera drama” / “meditative thriller” called Seven Veils , which XYZ Films and Variance will be bringing to theatres in the United States on March 7th. Along with the release date announcement comes the unveiling of a trailer, which can be viewed in the embed above.

Seven Veils sees Seyfried taking on the role of Jeanine, “a theatre director who is dealing with repressed trauma as she prepares to mount a production of the opera Salome.” Here’s the synopsis: Jeanine re-enters the opera world after several years away to stage her former mentor’s most famous work. Haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past, Jeanine allows her repressed trauma to color the present as her personal and professional lives begin to unravel. Deadline notes that the movie was shot on location during the staging of Egoyan’s acclaimed production of Salome.

Egoyan said, “ I’ve been involved with opera for a number of years, doing it parallel to my film work. I always wondered if there was a way to bring the two worlds together. … Salome is a production I’ve done a number of times so when I knew that the Canadian Opera Company was remounting it, I thought this would be an ideal time to fuse the opera singers I knew they had booked with the script I had written. I wanted to explore how the themes of Salome could weave with the story of remounting this particular production. It’s not really an opera movie, it’s just using the world of the opera as a workplace like any workplace. We see the characters as they float in and out of scenes dealing with the preparation of the opera. The story of Salome has such a rich inheritance. It comes to us from the Bible and then became the basis of this extraordinary play that Oscar Wilde wrote that explodes with language of people describing things they can’t have. The composer Richard Strauss saw a production of this unique play and was seized by the idea of making it the basis of the libretto. He found a way of harnessing what Oscar Wilde did with his words with truly revolutionary music. It was exciting to bring that energy into this moment and all the issues that are floating around our space, and seeing how these characters are navigating the dynamics of creativity, desire and power. “

Egoyan’s other directing credits include Guest of Honour, Remember, The Captive, Devil’s Knot, Adoration, Citadel, Where the Truth Lies, Ararat, Felicia’s Journey, The Sweet Hereafter, Exotica, Calendar, The Adjuster, Speaking Parts, Family Viewing, and Next of Kin (not the one that stars Patrick Swayze or the one made in Australia).

Seven Veils was produced by Rhombus Media and Ego Film Arts, with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates, in association with IPR.VC, Cinetic Media, Crave and the Canadian Opera Company. Seyfried is joined in the cast by Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Mark O’Brien, Vinessa Antoine, Ambur Braid, and Michael Kupfer-Radecky.

Does Seven Veils seem interesting to you? Check out the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.