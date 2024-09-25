Shaun of the Dead celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new 4K UHD steelbook Blu-ray

Last month, the Edgar Wright comedy Shaun of the Dead returned to theaters to celebrate 20 bloody years. The festivities continue with an all-new 4K release. Blu-ray.com has released a load of details that come with the brand-new limited edition physical copies. The film that made Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Edgar Wright international sensations is due to hit retailers on December 3. A standard 4K Blu-ray edition will also be available to own.
This zombie-meets-romantic comedy follows 30-something slacker, Shaun, and his friend, Ed, as their lives take a disastrous turn when a zombie breakout happens around the world and they work to keep their friends and family safe. Shaun of the Dead 20th Anniversary Edition includes a new 4K remaster in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, plus a new bonus piece with director Edgar Wright, and all-new collectible SteelBook packaging.
Special Features and Technical Specs include:
- NEW 4K REMASTER
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- NEW Shawn of the Dead: 20 Bloody Years! – Director Edgar Wright joins actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to reflect on the funniest zombie movie ever made
AUDIO COMMENTARY
- Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg & Edgar Wright
- Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Dylan Moran, Kate Ashfield and Lucy Davis
- Feature Commentary with Bill Nighy and Penelope Wilton
- Feature Commentary with the Zombies
MISSING BITS
- Kitchen Pow-Wow
- Body on the Line
- Body on the Line / Yvonne
- Taxi Driver
- Bathroom Blowout
- In the Bedroom
- Meercats United
- Alternate Ed
- The Dopplegang
- W.A.
- David vs. Shaun
- More Peanuts
- Rifle Trifles
- David’s Redemption
- Bar Extension
OUTTAKES
- The Man Who Would be Shaun
- Funky Pete
- Plot Holes
RAW MEAT
- Simon Pegg’s Video Diary
- Lucy Davis’ Video Diary
- Joe Cornish’s Video Diary
- Casting Tapes
- Edgar and Simon’s Flip Chart
- SFX Comparison
- Make-Up Tests
- EPK Featurette
TV BITS
- T4 with Coldplay
- Fun Dead
- Trisha – Your Nine Lives Are Up
- Trisha – I Married a Monster
- Remembering Z Day
TRAILERS
- US Trailer
- UK Teaser Trailer
- UK Trailer
- UK TV Spot #1
- UK TV Spot #2
- Fright Fest Trailer
Director Edgar Wright looks back at the 20 years of his film and states, “Twenty years ago, the worldwide release of Shaun of the Dead changed my life forever. Its reception since then has continued to be incredible, largely due to the passionate fans who have championed it with cricket bats aloft. Now, as we celebrate its bloody 20th anniversary with a brand-new Dolby Atmos and Vision remastered version, I’m beyond excited for everyone to experience it once again on the big screen—the way it was always meant to be seen: large, loud, and with quite a lot of red on it.”
