Shaun of the Dead celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new 4K UHD steelbook Blu-ray

Get red on you with the new 4K release of Edgar Wright’s comedic version of the zombie apocalypse as it celebrates 20 bloody years.

Last month, the Edgar Wright comedy Shaun of the Dead returned to theaters to celebrate 20 bloody years. The festivities continue with an all-new 4K release. Blu-ray.com has released a load of details that come with the brand-new limited edition physical copies. The film that made Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Edgar Wright international sensations is due to hit retailers on December 3. A standard 4K Blu-ray edition will also be available to own.

This zombie-meets-romantic comedy follows 30-something slacker, Shaun, and his friend, Ed, as their lives take a disastrous turn when a zombie breakout happens around the world and they work to keep their friends and family safe. Shaun of the Dead 20th Anniversary Edition includes a new 4K remaster in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, plus a new bonus piece with director Edgar Wright, and all-new collectible SteelBook packaging.

Special Features and Technical Specs include:

NEW 4K REMASTER

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

NEW Shawn of the Dead: 20 Bloody Years! – Director Edgar Wright joins actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to reflect on the funniest zombie movie ever made

AUDIO COMMENTARY

Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg & Edgar Wright

Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Dylan Moran, Kate Ashfield and Lucy Davis

Feature Commentary with Bill Nighy and Penelope Wilton

Feature Commentary with the Zombies

MISSING BITS

Kitchen Pow-Wow

Body on the Line

Body on the Line / Yvonne

Taxi Driver

Bathroom Blowout

In the Bedroom

Meercats United

Alternate Ed

The Dopplegang

W.A.

David vs. Shaun

More Peanuts

Rifle Trifles

David’s Redemption

Bar Extension

OUTTAKES

The Man Who Would be Shaun

Funky Pete

Plot Holes

RAW MEAT

Simon Pegg’s Video Diary

Lucy Davis’ Video Diary

Joe Cornish’s Video Diary

Casting Tapes

Edgar and Simon’s Flip Chart

SFX Comparison

Make-Up Tests

EPK Featurette

TV BITS

T4 with Coldplay

Fun Dead

Trisha – Your Nine Lives Are Up

Trisha – I Married a Monster

Remembering Z Day

TRAILERS

US Trailer

UK Teaser Trailer

UK Trailer

UK TV Spot #1

UK TV Spot #2

Fright Fest Trailer