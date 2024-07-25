Shaun of the Dead is coming back to theaters for the film’s 20th anniversary

Prepare to get red on yourself again. Shaun of the Dead, the Edgar Wright horror-comedy that propelled him, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost into international stardom, is celebrating 20 bloody years of laughs and zombie mayhem. Deadline has reported that Focus Features will be commemorating the anniversary with a re-release screening in theaters this summer for U.S. audiences. Shaun of the Dead is set to show at Dolby Cinemas in AMC theaters for a special limited screening engagement starting on August 29.

Shaun of the Dead has the following synopsis: Shaun is a 30-something loser with a dull, easy existence. When he’s not working at the electronics store, he lives with his slovenly best friend, Ed, in a small flat on the outskirts of London. The only unpredictable element in his life is his girlfriend, Liz, who wishes desperately for Shaun to grow up and be a man. When the town is inexplicably overrun with zombies, Shaun must rise to the occasion and protect both Liz and his mother.

Director Edgar Wright looks back at the 20 years of his film and states, “Twenty years ago, the worldwide release of Shaun of the Dead changed my life forever. Its reception since then has continued to be incredible, largely due to the passionate fans who have championed it with cricket bats aloft. Now, as we celebrate its bloody 20th anniversary with a brand-new Dolby Atmos and Vision remastered version, I’m beyond excited for everyone to experience it once again on the big screen—the way it was always meant to be seen: large, loud, and with quite a lot of red on it.”