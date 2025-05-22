Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg gives the best answer yet as to why the classic zombie comedy doesn’t have a sequel

When a movie as incredible as Shaun of the Dead comes along, fans naturally want a sequel. It’s the natural order of desire. We see something we love; we want more. However, some things stand on their own, making the need for a sequel little more than extra carbs at an already full meal. You know what I’m getting at. Or maybe I’m just hungry. Either way, Shaun of the Dead and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning star Simon Pegg recently took to Reddit for an AMA, and a fan broached the subject of a Shaun of the Dead sequel. Being the professional he is, Pegg gave a succinct and sincere answer that’s difficult to disagree with.

After saying they love every role he’s ever played, a fan asked Pegg if he’d be interested in doing a sequel or reboot of Shaun of the Dead.

Pegg replied, “I think it’s best left alone. I don’t think there’s any point in rebooting it. Some stories just have a beginning, middle and end. And the trouble with sequels sometimes, is that you have to undo the resolution of the original film in order to start another story. And with films like Mission: Impossible, or the kind of superhero genre, or Star Trek, it works because it’s a continuing adventure. But with Shaun of the Dead, Shaun has an arc that he starts somewhere and ends somewhere. And we’re happy with the way that ends. And I that think sometimes, when you sequelize a film like that, you can end up spoiling the original, because when you watch the original again, you’re thinking, “Well, they’re gonna go through this other thing”. The resolution stops having any meaning. So, no, is the answer to that question!”

In many ways, Shaun of the Dead helped put Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Baby Driver) on the map for American audiences. The 2004 zombie horror comedy revolves around the uneventful, aimless lives of electronics salesman Shaun (Simon Pegg) and his layabout roommate Ed (Nick Frost), whose lives are upended when a zombie apocalypse breaks out. After forming a traveling party with Liz (Kate Ashfield), Dianne (Lucy Davis), and David (Dylan Moran), Shaun and Ed must get their s**t together if they’re going to lead their friends and family to safety before becoming zombie chow.

What do you think about Simon Pegg’s response to a Shaun of the Dead sequel not being a concern? Has the ship already sailed to continue the story? Would someone dare to reboot the classic film at some point? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.