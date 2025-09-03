Shell Trailer: Kate Hudson and Elisabeth Moss Star in Dark Comedy About Aging And Appearance

If there’s one thing that people go to extreme lengths for: it’s their appearance. And in the day and age of Instagram influencers, it’s only gotten more ridiculous. So it’s no surprise that we’re getting a film diving into all the crazy things that someone will do to appear youthful. And I honestly can’t think of anyone better to play this type of role than Kate Hudson. The actress has stepped away from her more Rom Com image to provide us with a character that looks a bit unhinged and I’m all for it. She plays a wellness mogul whose secret to success is a lot darker than you’d expect. You can check it all out in the trailer above!

It’s also nice to see Elisabeth Moss continuing down the thriller path, after an extremely impressive turn in The Invisible Man, and of course, her Hulu show The Handmaiden’s Tale. The concept alone is sure to provide some meaty scenes for her to sink her teeth into and it’ll be great to see her spar with Hudson. Though, this is my opportunity to plug the criminally underrated Skincare, which also deals with the darker side of beauty and wellness, though to a much less psychological and messed up degree.

The most fascinating element for me, is that Shell is actually the sophomore effort behind the camera from Max Minghella. And I won’t lie, I hadn’t even heard of Teen Spirit (which he directed in 2018). Minghella has always been an interesting actor, so I’m curious to see if his talents will carry over behind the camera. Especially seeing as how there’s a dark comedy tone to Shell that borders on psychological thriller. We’ve also got some stills from the film that you can check out below!

A little about Shell‘s plot: “ Desperate to reclaim her career, once-beloved actress Samantha Lake (Elisabeth Moss) is drawn into the glamorous world of wellness mogul Zoe Shannon (Kate Hudson)—only to uncover a monstrous truth beneath its flawless surface .” Shell also stars Elizabeth Berkley, Kaia Gerber, Dustin Milligan, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Shell will play in select theaters and release on digital on October 3rd, 2025.