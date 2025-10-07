Is Sherlock Holmes 3 actually happening? Producer Susan Downey gives an update

Robert Downey Jr.’s big comeback consisted of three big roles. The first is obvious — when he took on the role of Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron Man. The same year, Downey Jr. was already coming off the success of Iron Man with a more humorous turn as method actor Kirk Lazarus in Tropic Thunder, which incidentally earned him an Oscar nomination. Then, in 2009, Downey Jr. proved he could helm multiple franchises as he stepped into the shoes of the famous literary sleuth in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes.

Sherlock Holmes was another hit for Downey Jr. and he would return for the sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in 2011. But the magic number in a franchise would be three at the least so it can be called a “trilogy.” So, what happened to a third Sherlock Holmes film? According to Collider, Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr.’s wife and producing partner, was asked about it at a screening of Play Dirty and she explained,





God, that is loaded. How much do I give? We came pretty close at one point, and I think I am grateful that we didn’t make that version of it. I won’t go into what that was, which isn’t meant to sound cryptic. It just didn’t work out timing-wise, because we couldn’t get it in before Jude [Law] was going to be unavailable. I think it was a good thing that we all stepped back. And then there was a big old pandemic and all that kind of stuff. I would love to bring a third Sherlock to the world. I really would. And we’ve been playing with it for a long time.”

She gave an update about a concept they had been discussing, “We’ve been talking about a slightly different direction. It’s always been kind of set in America, and whether that’s a good idea or not, I’m not sure, but I love it. I love that idea. So, I would just love to do it. It’s just hard. It’s been a while, the bar is really high, or at least Robert [Downey Jr.] has set the bar really high, so I don’t know.”

