What if Tom Cruise Had Played Iron Man?

When we think of Iron Man, we think of Robert Downey Jr. His performance is so in sync with the character that it basically built the Marvel Cinematic Universe from scratch. But what if Tony Stark had belonged to another Hollywood giant? What if Tom Cruise—Mr. Ethan Hunt himself, the man who hangs off airplanes for fun—had been the one to don the red-and-gold armor? It almost happened. And in that alternate reality, the MCU we know today might look very, very different.

Back in the late ’90s, the idea of a cinematic Iron Man was already bouncing around Hollywood. Fox held the rights, and at one point Cruise was in serious talks to star and even produce. It made sense on paper: he was one of the biggest box office names in the world, and Iron Man was a character who needed star power to overcome his status as a “B-list” comic book hero. But there was a problem: Tom Cruise came with a price tag. And in an era before Marvel movies were guaranteed moneymakers, Fox balked at the cost. The project stalled.

From there, the Iron Man rights were passed around like a hot potato. New Line picked it up in the early 2000s and had writers like Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio (of Pirates of the Caribbean fame) and even Joss Whedon take swings at drafts. Al Gough and Miles Millar, who later created Smallville and Netflix’s Wednesday, spent a year working on an Iron Man script with Cruise still at the top of the wishlist. But studio execs scratched their heads at the concept. “Iron Man can fly? But Superman flies,” one allegedly said. That version crashed before it could take off.

By 2005, the rights returned to Marvel, Jon Favreau signed on to direct, and a different kind of star was waiting in the wings. The rest is history.

So what would a Tom Cruise Tony Stark look like? Robert Downey Jr. gave us a Tony Stark who was broken, funny, and improvisational. He was a genius who didn’t just build his suits, but also built his persona around sarcasm and deflection. Favreau encouraged Downey to riff and improvise, giving the first film a loose, jazzy feel. It worked, and nobody knew exactly what kind of universe Marvel was building.

Cruise, by contrast, is the king of control. As a producer, he designs movies like precision machines. His Stark would have been less about messy brilliance and more about tactical genius. Imagine Mission: Impossible’s Ethan Hunt in a flying suit of armor, every repulsor blast and cave escape choreographed to the millisecond. The humor would still be there—Cruise would have given his trademark smirk—but it would be a leaner, steelier Tony Stark. That cave escape sequence? Instead of quick cuts and a splash of CGI, Cruise would insist on building a functional flamethrower and staging it in a single insane shot.

What about the battle with Obadiah Stane? Forget two clunky CGI robots duking it out. It would be an industrial cat-and-mouse chase across cranes and smokestacks with Cruise sprinting, jumping, and dangling off real machinery. The MCU’s first chapter would have looked more like a techno-thriller than a freewheeling hangout movie—not that there’s anything wrong with that.

If Cruise had strapped into the Mark I, the ripple effects on the MCU would have been massive. Cruise’s Iron Man would have set the franchise on a more serious path from the beginning. The loose, improvisational comedy that became Marvel’s signature might never have taken root. Instead, the MCU might have leaned harder into spycraft and sleek action.

With Cruise as the face of Marvel, the franchise would have become a star vehicle right away. The “no one believed in him” underdog story of Robert Downey Jr.’s comeback would be erased, and so would the scrappy energy that defined Marvel’s early gamble. Instead of a miracle alignment of risk and reward, it would have been a calculated Cruise production—complete with immaculate set pieces but perhaps less soul.

Tony’s arc would have shifted as well. Downey’s Stark was compelling because he was deeply flawed. His ego, addictions, and recklessness made his journey toward heroism messy and human. Cruise’s Stark likely would have been hyper-competent. Even his flaws would play as obstacles to overcome through sheer willpower. Instead of a spiraling alcoholic, you’d have a man who disciplines his way out of it—and it just wouldn’t be the same.

The idea of Cruise as Iron Man never fully went away. For years, fans imagined what it would look like. When Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters, rumors swirled that Cruise would cameo as a variant Iron Man. Writer Michael Waldron admitted he pitched the idea, but it never materialized. No footage was shot, no secret cameo left on the cutting-room floor. It remained a “what if” in the truest sense.

Cruise himself has been candid about the whole saga. He’s said he was “not close” to playing Iron Man and that Robert Downey Jr. was perfect for the role. Coming from one of the most calculating stars in Hollywood, that’s as close to a definitive answer as we’ll get.

So, would it have worked? Yes, but it would have been a very different MCU. Cruise would have delivered breathtaking action and grounded set pieces, and the franchise might even have launched bigger at the box office right out of the gate. But the tradeoff would have been tone. Instead of the playful, improvisational energy that made the MCU feel alive, we would have gotten a colder, more technical personality.

Robert Downey Jr. was the embodiment of Tony Stark at a time when his own career was in tatters. There’s a reason that Downey gave us a cultural phenomenon.

So what happened to Tom Cruise’s Iron Man? The short answer is money, timing, and taste. The studios weren’t ready to bankroll Cruise’s version, and by the time Marvel was, the stars had aligned for Downey instead. Still, it’s fun to imagine.

“I am Iron Man” became an iconic line—and it belonged to Robert Downey Jr. In another timeline, it belonged to Tom Cruise, and the MCU might have looked like a two-hour IMAX stunt reel. Either way, the suits fly, the crowds roar, and Hollywood history gets made—just in two very different directions.