John Woo’s The Killer and other titles are revealed in Scream Factory and Shout Factory’s December release schedule

Blu-ray.com has passed along the new December release announcements from physical media distributors Scream Factory and Shout Factory. The titles that have been announced include Leaving Las Vegas (1995), set for December 16, Rabid (1977), also set for December 16, Cloud Atlas (2012), which will be available on December 23, The Grey (2011), releases on December 9, Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990), set for December 23, and Black Christmas (1974), will release December 9. The People Under the Stairs (1991), Wanted (2008), Shaw Brothers Classics: Vol. Eight., The Sword and the Sorcerer (1982) and Dawn of the Dead (2004) will all hit retailers on December 2.

Another big release on December 2 will be John Woo’s original The Killer starring Chow Yun-Fat.

The description reads,

“A Hong Kong hitman (Chow Yun-Fat, Hard Boiled) accidentally blinds an innocent woman during a hit. He is determined to get her surgery to help her regain her sight but he needs to complete one more hit first. He completes the job but then is ambushed as he tries to escape: someone wants him dead. Meanwhile a resourceful, unorthodox police detective is hot on his trail.”

SPECIAL FEATURES:

– Disc One (4K UHD, Feature Film): NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative

Presented In Dolby Vision • NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release • NEW Audio Commentary With Director John Woo And Film Journalist Drew Taylor

NEW Audio Commentary With Critic And Author David West • Audio Commentary With John Woo And Producer Terence Chang (Recorded By The Criterion Collection)

– Disc Two (Blu-ray, Feature Film): NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release • NEW Audio Commentary With John Woo And Drew Taylor • NEW Audio Commentary With David West

Audio Commentary With John Woo And Terence Chang (Recorded By The Criterion Collection)

– Disc Three (Blu-ray, Special Features): NEW “The Hero Of Heroic Bloodshed: A John Woo Documentary” – Feature-Length Documentary On The Cinema Of Hong Kong’s Iconic Director, Featuring New Interviews With John Woo, Stuntman Bruce Law, Producer Michael Colleary, Writer Mike Werb, Producer Lori Tilkin de Felice, Director Roel Reiné, And Many More!

NEW “A Bullet Ballet” – Interview With Director John Woo • NEW “My Kind Of Hero” – Interview With Producer Terence Chang • NEW “Editing The Killer” – Interview With Editor David Wu • NEW “Hong Kong Confidential” – Inside The Killer With Author Grady Hendrix

Deleted And Extended Scenes • Trailers • Image Gallery

– NEW 52-Page Booklet With Four Expert Essays And Extensive Art

The technical specs read: