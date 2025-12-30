Fall forward, not apart, with the new trailer for season 3 of Shrinking

New year, new you. And if anyone knows about trying to start over, it’s the good people at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center. Apple TV has just released the new trailer for Shrinking‘s third season. The acclaimed comedy series, which stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will return on January 28, 2026, on Apple TV. It will be followed by one new episode released weekly every Wednesday until the season finale on April 8, 2026.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, the series also stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. The new season will bring back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders, but there are some pretty major new additions.

Jeff Daniels will play the father of Segel’s character in a recurring role, and none other than Michael J. Fox will also appear. Details on Fox’s role are unknown, but he’s believed to be tied to Ford’s character, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Earlier this summer, Ford praised Fox’s work on the new season. “His willingness to be part of our show is a great source of inspiration and gives us a real purpose. It’s not just us coming together, two actors,” he said. “There’s a story to tell, and our commitment to the story is what joins us together. I appreciate his willingness to be a part of the show.“

Ford added, “When we were together, it was an accomplishment of all of us trying to meet all the ambitions, both obvious and attendant, to the ideas we’re trying to deal with. I’ve done what I could to acquaint myself with the aspects of the disease that I’m portraying, and I’m at a much different stage of the disease.“

Our own Alex Maidy is a big fan of Shrinking. “Emotions and mental health are not always easy topics to handle, and while Ted Lasso found a unique way to deliver positivity through the lens of sports and team camaraderie, Shrinking is a more direct look at the licensed mental health experts in our lives and how their own personal networks of friends and family can help them cope with their own ups and downs,” Maidy wrote. “Shrinking is once again one of the year’s best shows, thanks to Jason Segel and Harrison Ford fronting an ensemble that does not have a single weak spot. It is impossible not to like this show or these characters because they reflect our real lives, albeit much funnier.” You can check out the rest of his review of the second season right here.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.