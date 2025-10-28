Scream heroine Sidney Prescott gets the toy treatment for the first time, thanks to Youtooz

Spyglass Media and Paramount once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Neve Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.) The film is set to reach theatres on February 27, 2026 – and around that time, fans will be adding the first-ever Sidney Prescott toy to their collections, thanks to the folks at Youtooz!

On Halloween, October 31st, Youtooz will begin accepting pre-orders for their Sidney Prescott vinyl figure on their website. The toys will then start shipping out sometime in the range of January 6 to February 6. An image of the figure, which appears to be based on Sidney’s appearance in the 2022 Scream, can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Here’s the information on the Sidney Prescott toy: “Not in my movie.” Watch out, Ghost Face! Sidney’s arrived at Youtooz in search of vengeance with her vinyl debut! Standing at 4.5 inches tall, with a look of concern flashing across her face as dark eyebrows furrow over a worried mouth, her long brown hair parts to the side and falls down to her shoulders in thick strands. Holding a phone to her ear with her left hand, as the right grips the handle of a black pistol, she’s dressed in a brown leather jacket over a v-neck black top, as the rolled cuffs of her tight blue jeans rest above pale boots. The exterior of her packaging looks into a dimly lit lounge room with bottles and glasses on a table in front of a brown couch. While the pitch-black interior cracks with shattered glass as Ghostface’s white mask peers through the shadows, this then continues onto the protective sleeve where her figure can be seen through the large clear window at the packaging’s front. This collectible ships in a matte, embossed, protective outer sleeve and a custom-sized plastic protector for maximum protection during shipping.

