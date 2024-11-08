Silent Night, Deadly Night reimagining starts filming soon with Mike P. Nelson at the helm

Nearly four years have gone by since we heard that Orwo Studios and Black Hanger Studios, the folks behind Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, were going to be making a reboot of the classic Christmas slasher movie Silent Night, Deadly Night (watch it HERE), which happens to be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year… and if you’ve been wondering what was going on with that reboot, we finally have an update! For one thing, Orwo Studios and Black Hanger Studios are no longer involved. Instead, the new version of Silent Night, Deadly Night will be coming our way from Cineverse, the company behind the Terrifier franchise, and Deadline reports that it’s expected to start filming soon with writer/director Mike P. Nelson at the helm! The project is aiming for a late 2025 theatrical release – so it sounds like we’ll be getting it just in time for Christmas!

Nelson already has some reboot experience, having directed the 2021 version of Wrong Turn. His credits also include The Domestics and a segment of the anthology film V/H/S/85.

Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. from a screenplay by Michael Hickey (with Paul Caimi receiving story credit), the original Silent Night, Deadly Night has the following synopsis: Bearing the emotional scars of a young boy who has seen his mother and father brutally murdered by a savage killer in a Santa Claus costume, 18-year-old Billy explodes into a lethal frenzy – he’s asked to put on a Santa Claus suit himself to entertain the customers of the department store where he works. Reminded of the tragic events that have marked his life, Billy embarks on a killing rampage that is as ghastly – and controversial – as anything ever seen on film. Robert Brian Wilson, Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick, Toni Nero, Britt Leach, Nancy Borgenicht, Linnea Quigley, and Leo Geter star.

The reimagining is being produced by Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead, executive producers of the original film, alongside Jamie R. Thompson. Brandon Hill and Brad Miska are overseeing the project for Cineverse and serve as executive producers with Erick Opeka and Yolanda Macias.

Hill provided the following statement: “ I have always been a huge fan of Silent Night, Deadly Night and can’t wait to bring Mike’s vision to fellow fans of iconic slashers. As we have seen this year, there continues to be incredible demand for independent horror films with bite, and we believe this can deliver strong audiences from theatrical to home entertainment and streaming. “

Nelson added, “ The opportunity to work with producers involved with the original Silent Night, Deadly Night and to partner with the Terrifier 3 team is an honor. I’ll never forget walking into the video store at the mini mall when I was 5 and seeing that poster for the original film. I was in awe and started imagining what horrifying things would happen. To be a part of the film’s legacy many years later is insane! I’m looking forward to getting production underway, and unleashing my new take on this compelling story. Billy is back! ” No details on Nelson’s approach to the concept have been revealed, but the fact that he said “Billy is back” is promising.

Are you glad to hear that Cineverse and Mike P. Nelson are behind the Silent Night, Deadly Night reimagining? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.