Silo season 2 trailer: apocalyptic sci-fi series starring Rebecca Ferguson returns in November

A trailer has been released for Silo season 2. The Rebecca Ferguson sci-fi series returns to Apple TV+ this November

By

Apple TV+’s post-apocalyptic science fiction series Silo (read our 8/10 review HERE) is based on a series of stories written by author Hugh Howey. It started with a short story called Wool, and at one point the plan was to call the Apple TV+ series Wool as well. There’s plenty of Howey stories to continue pulling inspiration from is Silo has a multiple season run: Holston, Proper Gauge, Casting Off, The Stranded, Legacy, Order, Pact, and Dust... with more to come. We’ll get to see more of this Howey-inspired story play out when Silo season 2 begins airing on November 15th – and with that date just one month away, a trailer for the new episodes has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Silo follows the last 10,000 people on Earth as they navigate life in their mile-deep underground home protecting them from the toxic outside world. The catch? No one knows when or why the silo was built and anyone who goes snooping for answers faces fatal consequences.

The series has an impressive cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), David Oyelowo (Selma), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), and Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation).

Howey began his series in 2011, and attempts to bring those stories to the screen have been coming and going since 2012. Ridley Scott and Steve Zaillian were going to produce a film adaptation for 20th Century Fox. LaToya Morgan was developing a Silo series for AMC. Writer Graham Yost (Speed) is the behind the Apple TV+ Silo series and serves as an executive producer on it alongside Ferguson, Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Fred Golan, Nina Jack, Ingrid Escajeda, and director Morten Tyldum.

Yost had this to say about Silo getting a season 2: “We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life. Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.

Did you watch the first season of Silo, and will you be tuning in for season 2? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Silo season 2

