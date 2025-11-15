Simu Liu expresses his excitement to return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday while defending the superhero genre

If there’s anyone ready to get back to the MCU with bells on, it’s Simu Liu! It’s been several years since we saw Liu in the flesh as Shang-Chi for 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and fans of the character are overjoyed to hear he’s returning for Marvel’s next event film, Avengers: Doomsday.

“It was really awesome, exciting,” Liu told Variety during a press tour for Netflix‘s latest animated film, In Your Dreams. “So many actors that I grew up watching, and to get to kind of play in that sandbox with them… it’s a dream come true. I grew up watching superhero movies and wanting to believe that the outcasts and the nerds and the weirdos could find it in themselves to have superpowers and save the day. That’s what 12-year-old me clung on to. I still believe, for better or for worse, in the power of what those movies stand for today.”

Lately, not everyone shares Liu’s opinion about the state of superhero filmmaking, with some arguing that “superhero fatigue” is a real phenomenon and that the MCU has lost its way. Liu isn’t trying to hear any of that guff, even if it’s just an opinion of the vocal minority. When asked what he thinks about people who say the superhero genre has nothing left to offer fans, Liu clapped back by saying, “It’s kind of fashionable now to hate on it,” he says. “I think there are valid critiques of the way that movies are made, the way that production budgets are handled, I think that there are a lot of valid things to say, but this idea of shitting on superhero movies as a genre, I don’t know. I don’t know I because I am speaking as somebody who just absolutely loved watching them as a kid.”

I’m with Simu on this one, folks. There are aspects of superhero filmmaking to criticize, sure, but the entire genre? Nah. I don’t know that we’ll ever get back to that pre-Endgame high, but the comic world is so vast that there’s never a shortage of material to inspire new stories and ideas. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.