Sinners , a genre picture and a period piece from frequent collaborators Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan – who have worked on Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever together as director and cast member, and have other collaborations that Coogler didn’t direct – reached theatres on April 18th. Released by Warner Bros. and sporting a budget of around $90 million, the film has racked up almost $340 million at the worldwide box office so far… and now we know when we’ll have the chance to watch it at home. Warner Bros. UK has revealed that Sinners is getting a digital release next week – so, most likely, June 3rd!

This on-set picture of #SinnersMovie is so wholesome 🫶



Get ready to watch Ryan Coogler's masterpiece at home in ONE WEEK! pic.twitter.com/Ldb4kp5oX4 — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) May 27, 2025

We’ve previously heard that the movie will be coming to physical media on July 22nd.

Directed by Ryan Coogler with Michael B. Jordan playing dual roles, Sinners has the following official synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” Jordan is joined in the cast by Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), singer Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), Omar Benson Miller (CSI: Miami), Li Jun Li (The Exorcist TV series), Yao (The Last Bout), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle), and musician / cinematographer Peter Dreimanis.

Coogler (who is also developing a reboot of the TV series The X-Files) produced the film with Proximity Media partners Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Rebecca Cho served as executive producer alongside Will Greenfield and two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson (who won his first Oscar for his work on Coogler’s Black Panther and his second for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer). The Motion Picture Association ratings board gave the film an R rating for strong bloody violence, sexual content and language.

Have you seen Sinners during its theatrical run? Will you be watching it when it gets a digital release next week? Let us know by leaving a comment below.