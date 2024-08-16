Skincare Review

PLOT: Famed aesthetician Hope Goldman’s skincare business faces sabotage when rival Angel Vergara opens a boutique across the street. Aided by friend Jordan, Hope seeks to uncover who’s trying to ruin her reputation.

REVIEW: I’m not going to lie, a movie about the beauty/skincare industry doesn’t exactly appeal to me on the surface. But add Elizabeth Banks as the delusional lead at the center of the story and I’m intrigued. Then add in a very dark and twisted angle about the perception of one’s image and we’re off to the races! Plus, as much as it’s about beauty, it’s about so much more. The feeling of paranoia is universal, and everyone has that moment in their life where it seems like everything is working against them. Skincare posits the idea that maybe there’s someone behind that, purposely tearing your life apart. And it’s quite the journey.

Skincare follows Hope Goldman, an aesthetician whose business is targeted by a mysterious person trying to ruin her life. They mess with her business, trying to tear it down, while a new aesthetician moves into the space across the street. Is this the person trying to take her life down? Or is it merely a coincidence? Banks has been relegated to far many side roles over the years so it’s great to see her front and center, and deservedly so. She absolutely owns the role of Hope Goldman, providing so much nuance to a very complex character. On the page, Hope is rather one-dimensional so Banks is really able to elevate the part. She could have easily come across as dull and superficial yet Banks brings an affability to her, despite these poor qualities.

I also really liked Luis Gerardo Méndez as Hope’s rival, Angel. Is it just Hope’s paranoia or is he really a bad guy? Luis perfectly balances the two sides and helps maintain the mystery for as long as possible. And he’s not given much time to make an impact but does a great job with just pointed looks at the camera. Lewis Pullman was easily the biggest standout, with such manic energy that he brings fun to every scene he’s in. The apple certainly hasn’t fallen from the tree (Lewis is the son of famous actor Bill Pullman). This also sees Slither co-stars Banks and Nathan Fillion on the screen together. And Fillion plays such a slimeball that who adds even more depressing layers to Goldman.

I was shocked to see that this was actually the directorial debut for Austin Peters. But clearly, his years working on music videos really lent to a great vision. Skincare is stylish with a very distinct visual language. He clearly has a vision and maintains a great throughline It’s easy to appreciate the synth score and the edits to the beats of the music are very satisfying. This is definitely a love letter to Los Angeles, with great usage of the city on screen. Given the film’s focus on outward image, self-absorbed LA is the perfect setting. Story beats can feel a little formulaic at times but the execution is always top-tier.

Skincare is a journey for Hope Goldman that goes to darker places than one may expect. The tone edges on the uncomfortable, with it being difficult to watch someone’s life crumble around them. I’d argue it’s much more of a dark comedy than I expected, but even then, those comedic moments are played in a grounded way. Paranoia seeps into every piece of celluloid and by the time the reveal happens, the line between comedy and tragedy is made clear. I loved how everything came together and, while it’s a little telegraphed, the journey getting there is great. Banks delivers in all facets and needs to be in more interesting roles like this.

SKINCARE IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON AUGUST 16TH, 2024.