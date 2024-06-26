Skincare trailer: Elizabeth Banks vanity thriller gets August theatrical release

A trailer has been released for director Austin Peters’ vanity thriller Skincare, starring Elizabeth Banks and Lewis Pullman

By

IFC Films will be giving the vanity thriller Skincare, starring Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks, a theatrical release on August 16th – and with that date just a couple of months away, they have decided to unveil a trailer for the film. You can check it out in the embed above.

Skincare marks the narrative feature directorial debut of Austin Peters, who previously directed the documentary Give Me Future, about the free Major Lazer concert in Havana, Cuba that drew half a million fans. Peters wrote the screenplay with Sam Freilich and Deering Regan, crafting the following story: Famed aesthetician Hope Goldman (Elizabeth Banks) is about to take her career to the next level by launching her very own skincare line, but her personal and work lives are challenged when rival facialist Angel Vergara opens a new skincare boutique directly across from her store. She starts to suspect that someone is trying to sabotage her reputation and business, and together with her friend Jordan she embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of who is trying to destroy her life.

Banks, whose acting credits include Spider-Man, Wet Hot American Summer, Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games, and Zack and Miri Make a Porno, is joined in the cast by Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Charlie’s Angels), and Nathan Fillion (Slither). Méndez plays Angel Vergara, while Pullman takes on the role of Jordan.

Skincare is coming our way from Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, with Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman producing. The movie looks promising to me and I’m a fan of several of the cast members, so chances are high that I will be watching it at some point.

What did you think of the trailer for Skincare? Does this look like a movie you’d want to catch on the big screen later this year? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

A press release notifies us that Skincare has a running time of 94 minutes, but has not yet received a rating from the Motion Picture Association.

Skincare

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
EC Comics is being revived with the title Epitaphs from the Abyss, which introduces three new horror hosts
EC Comics revival Epitaphs from the Abyss introduces 3 new horror hosts
A TV series based on Dracula's enemy Dr. Abraham Van Helsing is in development at CBS, dropping Van Helsing into modern day New York
Van Helsing TV series in the works at CBS, set in modern day New York
A trailer has been released for director Austin Peters' vanity thriller Skincare, starring Elizabeth Banks and Lewis Pullman
Skincare trailer: Elizabeth Banks vanity thriller gets August theatrical release
The reboot of The Crow, which reaches theatres in August, has received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association
The Crow reboot earns an R rating for strong bloody violence, gore, and more
View All

About the Author

15433 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Skincare News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews

A Sacrifice Review

Eric Bana and Sadie Sink impress in this well-directed cult movie but its Sylvia Hoeks that absolutely steals the show with her performance.

Horror Movie Reviews
MaXXXine

MaXXXine Review

Ti West’s MaXXXine concludes his Mia Goth trilogy, but does the film deliver on the promise of the first two entries?

Load more articles