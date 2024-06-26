Skincare trailer: Elizabeth Banks vanity thriller gets August theatrical release

IFC Films will be giving the vanity thriller Skincare , starring Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks, a theatrical release on August 16th – and with that date just a couple of months away, they have decided to unveil a trailer for the film. You can check it out in the embed above.

Skincare marks the narrative feature directorial debut of Austin Peters, who previously directed the documentary Give Me Future, about the free Major Lazer concert in Havana, Cuba that drew half a million fans. Peters wrote the screenplay with Sam Freilich and Deering Regan, crafting the following story: Famed aesthetician Hope Goldman (Elizabeth Banks) is about to take her career to the next level by launching her very own skincare line, but her personal and work lives are challenged when rival facialist Angel Vergara opens a new skincare boutique directly across from her store. She starts to suspect that someone is trying to sabotage her reputation and business, and together with her friend Jordan she embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of who is trying to destroy her life.

Banks, whose acting credits include Spider-Man, Wet Hot American Summer, Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games, and Zack and Miri Make a Porno, is joined in the cast by Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Charlie’s Angels), and Nathan Fillion (Slither). Méndez plays Angel Vergara, while Pullman takes on the role of Jordan.

Skincare is coming our way from Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, with Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman producing. The movie looks promising to me and I’m a fan of several of the cast members, so chances are high that I will be watching it at some point.

What did you think of the trailer for Skincare? Does this look like a movie you’d want to catch on the big screen later this year? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

A press release notifies us that Skincare has a running time of 94 minutes, but has not yet received a rating from the Motion Picture Association.