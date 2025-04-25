Skull Heads Noir has been released by Full Moon

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, and the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain. Now available to watch on Full Moon Features and YouTube is Skull Heads Noir , a black & white version of a 2009 horror film that was directed by Band. The trailer is embedded above and the full movie can be viewed on YouTube.

Scripted by Domonic Muir, Skull Heads has the following synopsis: Some family secrets should stay buried! The mysterious Arkoff family lives in a castle secluded from the outside world, but their beautiful daughter Naomi desperately wants to connect with the outside world. When Naomi invites three outsiders into the castle, they turn out to be deadly art thieves. The thieves are soon given a taste of their own medicine by the castles protectors. These protectors are empowered by ancient Italian witchcraft and elemental magic. Some know them as SKULL HEADS! For several years, Band owned a castle in Italy. He made a bunch of movies there while he owned the place, and Skull Heads was the last movie to be made there before he had to let the property go.

The film stars Band’s now-wife Robin Sydney (The Gingerdead Man), along with Samantha Light (Shamed), Steve Kramer (Trapped!), Rane Jameson (The In-Between), Kim Argetsinger (Aliens vs. Avatars), Lucia Stara (We’ll Rise at Dawn), Antonio Covatta (A Deadly Compromise), and Giacomo Gonnella (Shark in Venice).

Will you be watching Skull Heads Noir? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.