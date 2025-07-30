Slasher Trash trailer: 4+ hour documentary from the In Search of Darkness team focuses on slasher movies

I love horror movies from the 1980s. They are the films that made me a horror fan in the first place, since I was born in the ’80s and started watching horror before the end of the decade. So I really enjoyed watching the epic In Search of Darkness series, which dedicated three epic documentaries to the horror movies of the ’80s (I still need to catch up on the fourth film, In Search of Darkness: 1990 – 1994). My favorite genre movies to watch are slasher movies, and it’s the classic 1986 slasher Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI that I credit with getting me into horror in the first place. So I’m very glad to see that the team behind In Search of Darkness has decided to turn their full attention to the slasher sub-genre with the new 4+ hour documentary Slasher Trash , which is available for pre-order until August 14th at slashertrashdoc.com. You can watch the trailer for the documentary in the embed above.

Written and directed by Michael Gingold, produced by Daniel Richardson, and executive produced by Gareth ‘Slasher Trash’ Morgan, Slasher Trash will take you on a deep dive into the dark waters of obscure, low-budget slashers! This is our chance to celebrate the work of the filmmakers who grabbed cameras and created nightmares with nothing but passion, fake blood, and zero concern for good taste. Together, we will venture beyond household names into the blood-soaked underground of slashers. From high school horrors to summer camp slaughters, we’ll celebrate the movies you thought no-one else remembered, as well as many you may never have seen. Across the four-hour-plus documentary, we’ll dig deep into the dark waters of the slasher-film genre of the 1970s and 1980s. Die-hard fans and even mainstream audiences know Halloween, Friday the 13th, and the like, but there’s a whole subculture of more obscure flicks dwelling beneath them. The sections we’ll cover include:

Slasher’s Gory Heritage: The slasher genre has roots in films made years before Halloween jumpstarted the trend. From Hitchcock’s Psycho to Herschell Gordon Lewis gorefests and Italian gialli, we examine the proto-slashers who laid the bloody template for what was to come… Holiday Slashers: Sparked by John Carpenter’s Halloween, filmmakers scoured the calendar for dates of death, turning holidays and “special days” into bloodbaths. From Christmas carnage in Silent Night, Deadly Night to graduation day massacres, celebrations became decapitations. Terror in the Woods: Following Friday the 13th‘s success, summer camp slashers became a genre unto themselves with The Burning and Sleepaway Camp. Our cast will venture even deeper into these backwoods nightmares as we explore the tales where campers met their fate. Shot-on-Video Slashers: New home video equipment meant anyone could make a movie, and it seemed like most people chose horror. SOV terror like Sledgehammer and Blood Cult represented microbudget murder made with pure passion and zero studio interference. We’ll also be covering Housebound Horrors, Supernatural Slashers, International Slashers, and much more!

Gingold told Fangoria, “ When I was growing up in the 1980s, slasher movies were everywhere, both in theaters and on the burgeoning VHS scene, offering gruesome terrors and cheap thrills of every kind. They continue to be enjoyed by countless fans today, and to influence many modern filmmakers. Slasher Trash is a celebration of these no-holds-barred horror films, one that aims to satisfy die-hard fans while drawing new devotees into this dark world of maniacal murderers and over-the-top mayhem. Get ready for some seriously deep cuts! ” Morgan added, “ I’m a lifelong devoted slasher fan who poured my obsession into building a Facebook page in 2017, where I could relentlessly riff on the good, the bad, and the trashy. Slasher Trash has since gone on to amass almost 200,000 followers, who share my love for everything stalk-and-slash related. I’m also super passionate about supporting independent filmmakers, having served as executive producer on a score of indie slasher films. “

Are you a fan of slasher movies, and will you be watching the Slasher Trash documentary? Check out the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.