Sleepaway Camp “making of” book gets an expanded paperback edition with over 100 new pages covering the sequels

Last year, 1984 Publishing celebrated the 40th anniversary of the classic slasher Sleepaway Camp (watch it HERE) with the release of the “making of” book Sleepaway Camp: Making the Movie and Reigniting the Campfire, as well as a 4-song soundtrack EP. Now, 1984 Publishing has announced that they’ll be releasing an expanded paperback edition of the Sleepaway Camp book that has over 100 new pages of content and behind-the-scenes photos, all primarily focusing on the cult classic sequels Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers and Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland. They’re also putting out a 5-track Sleepaway Camp II / III soundtrack EP won vinyl and CD. They note that “various vinyl color variants will be available, as well as special editions that include signed cast member photos, lyric sheets, and exclusive Sleepaway Camp III flexi audio postcards.”

Sleepaway Camp: Making the Movie and Reigniting the Campfire author Jeff Hayes provided the following statement: “ After the release of the hardbound edition, fans worldwide contacted me who loved the info about the original film but were asking additional questions about the sequels. So, 1984 Publishing and I thought fans would appreciate a deep dive into the sequels as bonus content for the second edition. I started with screenwriter Michael Hitchcock (of Christopher Guest, Glee, and Bridesmaids fame), who created Angela’s path forward in parts 2 and 3. Michael and I completed a series of extensive interviews that included character motivations, deleted scenes, creative kills, budgetary adjustments, inside jokes, and more! I also interviewed (and included personal behind-the-scenes photos) from fan favorite Brian Patrick Clarke (‘T.C.’), Mark Oliver (‘Tony’), Daryl Wilcher (‘Riff’), Carol Chambers and Amy Fields (‘The Shit Sisters’), Kim Wall (‘Cindy’), Kendall Bean (‘Demi’), FX creator Bill ‘Splat’ Johnson, and more. It’s the most extensive look at the sequels to date. ” The second edition of the book concludes with a new interview with designer and actor Loris Diran, who played Billy in the original Sleepaway Camp. “ Diran, a member of the LGBT community, offers readers a unique take on the original iconic film, its aftermath, and its personal impact on him. “

As for the soundtrack EP, that contains music by John Altyn and includes the fan-favorite song “Outta Control” from Sleepaway Camp II (a song that was originally intended for A Nightmare on Elm Street 3), three mixes of the song “Sleepaway” (from Sleepaway Camp III), and the classic “Happy Camper Song” that was featured in both sequels. All vinyl editions additionally contain a bonus flexi postcard with an audio trailer for Sleepaway Camp III. The 12-inch gatefold vinyl edition will be available in the following variants: – “Blood Red” (limited to 300) – “Camp Rolling Hills” split-colored vinyl (dark blue & light blue – limited to 150) – “Shit Sisters’” pot haze-colored vinyl (includes a print autographed by Carol Chambers & Amy Fields – limited to 100) – “Riff’s Switchblade” silver-colored vinyl (includes a print autographed by Daryl Wilcher – limited to 100) – “Coke” white-colored vinyl (includes autographed “Sleepaway” sheet music by John Altyn – limited to 100)

The new, paperback edition of Sleepaway Camp: Making the Movie and Reigniting the Campfire and the soundtrack EP are available for pre-order on 1984Publishing.com.

