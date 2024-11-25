A Slumdog Millionaire sequel and TV adaptation telling “the next chapter of Jamal’s journey” are in the works

Um, what? In a move we did not see coming, Bridge7, a production company founded by former Netflix executive Swati Shetty and former CAA agent Grant Kessman, has acquired the film sequel and TV rights to Slumdog Millionaire. I’m going to give you a moment to process this.

Are you good? Okay. If you remember, Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire hit the lottery in theaters in 2008. The film stars a young Dev Patel (Monkey Man, The Green Knight, Hotel Mumbai) as the older version of Jamal, a young man from the slums of Mumbai who becomes a contestant on the show’ Kuan Banega Crorepati?’ When interrogated under suspicion of cheating, he revisits his past, revealing how he had all the answers. Based on the book Q&A by Vikas Swarup, Boyle’s film serves as Patel’s feature debut after an extended role on the TV series Skins.

It remains a mystery if Patel or any other stars from Boyle’s multi-award-winning film plan to return for the Slumdog Millionaire sequel, in whatever form it takes. Slumdog Millionaire performed like gangbusters at the Oscars, winning eight awards, including Best Director and Best Picture for Danny Boyle. Slumdog Millionaire earned seven BAFTA awards, including Best Film, and four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture in the Drama category. If you haven’t figured it out yet, Slumdog Millionaire is a damn good movie, and you should see it.

“Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll and Slumdog Millionaire is undoubtedly one of them. Its narrative is universal, cutting across cultural and geographical lines and it embodies the kind of stories we love—ones that bridge entertainment with profound human experiences,” Shetty and Kessman said. “What makes Slumdog Millionaire extraordinary is not only its cinematic brilliance—spanning storytelling, music, and its remarkable accolades, but also how it brought together talent from across the world to make a global winning team.”

Are you as surprised as I am that a Slumdog Millionaire sequel and TV adaptation are in the works? I’ve been talking about re-watching Danny Boyle’s brilliant film for the past few weeks. This news may be a sign to make time for it finally. What do you think of this news? Will Dev Patel return to reprise his breakout role? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.