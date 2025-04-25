Halt! Who goes there? A new Small Soldiers 4K Blu-ray will be hitting shelves this summer

Commandos! Get ready for a new crisp 4K Blu-ray release of the under-appreciated Joe Dante film Small Soldiers. The 1998 movie can be seen as a spiritual successor of sorts to Dante’s Gremlins series — as little sentient beings run amok on an unsuspecting group of people in a small town and it takes a plucky young hero, with his own little ally, to try to contain and destroy them. Blu-ray.com has reported that Paramount Home Media Distribution is set to release this new 4K remaster alongside a limited edition Steelbook Blu-ray on July 22.

The movie includes an all-star cast with Kirsten Dunst, Gregory Smith, Jay Mohr, Phil Hartman, Kevin Dunn, David Cross and Denis Leary. Meanwhile, the voice cast includes Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Brown, George Kennedy, Frank Langella, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Ernest Borgnine, Harry Shearer, Bruce Dern, Clint Walker, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christina Ricci.

The description reads,

“When teenager Alan (Gregory Smith) buys a set of Commando Elite action figures, he’s unaware that they have been programmed with military technology. The toys, including leader Chip (Tommy Lee Jones), spring to life and start taking their directives seriously, beginning by “killing” their enemies, the toy Gorgonites. But Archer (Frank Langella) and the Gorgonites won’t go down without a fight. Alan gets caught in the middle of the war, as does his neighbor and crush, Christy (Kirsten Dunst).”

There is no word on what will be included as special features as of yet, but you can take a look at the tech specs below,

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

Aspect ratio: 2.35:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)



Subtitles

English, English SDH

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-50)

Digital

Digital copy included

Packaging

SteelBook, Inner print

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)