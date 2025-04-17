Silent Night, Deadly Night remake begins filming, unveils first image

Four years have gone by since we heard that Orwo Studios and Black Hanger Studios, the folks behind Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, were going to be making a reboot of the classic Christmas slasher movie Silent Night, Deadly Night (watch it HERE), and while those plans didn’t work out and Orwo Studios and Black Hanger Studios are no longer involved, a remake is still moving forward. Last November, we learned that the film will be coming our way from Cineverse, the company behind the Terrifier franchise, with writer/director Mike P. Nelson at the helm. A couple of months ago, Sixth Dimension, the new in-house genre label at Studiocanal, picked up the global rights (excluding North America) to the project. And now, Deadline has confirmed that the remake has officially started filming – and they even unveiled the first image, which can be seen at the bottom of this article.

We’ve previously heard that Rohan Campbell of Halloween Ends has signed on to play Billy Chapman, who dons a Santa Claus costume and goes on a killing spree in the film. The first image from the film shows his character. Campbell is joined in the cast by Ruby Modine (Happy Death Day) as Pamela, a colleague on whom Chapman develops an unrequited crush. Taking on unspecified roles are Mark Acheson (Brand New Cherry Flavor), David Lawrence Brown (The Pinkertons), and David Tomlinson (Fellow Travelers).

Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. from a screenplay by Michael Hickey (with Paul Caimi receiving story credit), the original Silent Night, Deadly Night has the following synopsis: Bearing the emotional scars of a young boy who has seen his mother and father brutally murdered by a savage killer in a Santa Claus costume, 18-year-old Billy explodes into a lethal frenzy – he’s asked to put on a Santa Claus suit himself to entertain the customers of the department store where he works. Reminded of the tragic events that have marked his life, Billy embarks on a killing rampage that is as ghastly – and controversial – as anything ever seen on film. Robert Brian Wilson, Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick, Toni Nero, Britt Leach, Nancy Borgenicht, Linnea Quigley, and Leo Geter star.

The Silent Night, Deadly Night remake is aiming to reach theatres on December 12th. Cineverse will be releasing the film in North America. The original film’s producers Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead are producing this film with New Dimension’s Jamie R. Thompson, Rebel 6’s Erik Bernard, and White Bear Films’ Jeremy Torrie. Steven Schneider, Anthony Masi, Sarah Eilts, Yolanda Macias, Erick Opeka, Bondit Media Capital’s Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor serve as executive producers with Brandon Hill and Brad Miska, who are overseeing the project for Cineverse. Financing is provided by Bondit Media Capital and Royal Bank of Canada.

Macias provided the following statement: “ As production officially kicks off this week, we are excited about the magic that is being made with both the original team behind the 1984 classic teaming up with a new vision from Mike P. Nelson. We are delighted to welcome fans back into the Silent Night, Deadly Night universe with a reimagining that is sure to bring lots of merry mayhem. ” Schneid added, “ Silent Night Deadly Night has become a beloved cult classic since my partner Dennis and I created it with Michael Hickey over 40 years ago. Den and I are huge fans of Mike’s work, and his unique talents have reinvented the spirit of the original, taking us on a slayride that audiences won’t soon forget. “

Are you glad to hear that the Silent Night, Deadly Night remake has started filming? Let us know by leaving a comment below. Here’s the image of Rohan Campbell’s character: