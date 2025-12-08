Christopher Reeve’s most underrated movie is coming to 4K

No matter who steps in to fill the shoes, Christopher Reeve will be known as Superman in cinema for an eternity. But outside the role, Reeve would also show that he could be even more than just the Man of Steel. Blu-ray.com has just reported on the release of the romantic time-travel drama Somewhere in Time in ultra-high definition. The 1980 film starred Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour, Christopher Plummer, Teresa Wright, and George Voskovec. The new physical media disc comes from Kino Lorber and is due to hit retailers on February 10.

The description for the 4K release reads,

“In 1972, playwright Richard Collier (Christopher Reeve) becomes fascinated by a photo of Elise McKenna (Jane Seymour), a turn-of-the-century stage actress, while staying at the Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan. As Richard’s obsession grows, he learns from a friend that time travel may actually be possible through hypnosis. Richard travels in time to meet Elise, and the two appear destined to be together. However, Elise’s jealous manager (Christopher Plummer) attempts to keep them apart.”

Special Features:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Audio Commentary by Novelist and Critic Tim Lucas

Audio Commentary by Novelist and Critic Tim Lucas NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian/Writer Julie Kirgo and Writer/Filmmaker Peter Hankoff

Audio Commentary by Film Historian/Writer Julie Kirgo and Writer/Filmmaker Peter Hankoff Audio Commentary by Director Jeannot Szwarc

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

NEW Audio Commentary by Novelist and Critic Tim Lucas

Audio Commentary by Novelist and Critic Tim Lucas NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian/Writer Julie Kirgo and Writer/Filmmaker Peter Hankoff

Audio Commentary by Film Historian/Writer Julie Kirgo and Writer/Filmmaker Peter Hankoff Audio Commentary by Director Jeannot Szwarc

Back to Somewhere in Time: Documentary by Laurent Bouzereau (63:42)

Inside Insite – The Somewhere in Time Fan Club: Featurette (3:23)

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English Subtitles

Technical Specs:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Codec: HEVC / H.265 Resolution: Native 4K (2160p) HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10 Aspect ratio: 1.85:1 Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1 Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono (48kHz, 24-bit) Subtitles

English SDH

English SDH Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50) Packaging

Slipcover in original pressing

Slipcover in original pressing Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)