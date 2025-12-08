Movie News

Christopher Reeve’s most underrated movie is coming to 4K

No matter who steps in to fill the shoes, Christopher Reeve will be known as Superman in cinema for an eternity. But outside the role, Reeve would also show that he could be even more than just the Man of Steel. Blu-ray.com has just reported on the release of the romantic time-travel drama Somewhere in Time in ultra-high definition. The 1980 film starred Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour, Christopher Plummer, Teresa Wright, and George Voskovec. The new physical media disc comes from Kino Lorber and is due to hit retailers on February 10.

The description for the 4K release reads,
“In 1972, playwright Richard Collier (Christopher Reeve) becomes fascinated by a photo of Elise McKenna (Jane Seymour), a turn-of-the-century stage actress, while staying at the Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan. As Richard’s obsession grows, he learns from a friend that time travel may actually be possible through hypnosis. Richard travels in time to meet Elise, and the two appear destined to be together. However, Elise’s jealous manager (Christopher Plummer) attempts to keep them apart.”

Special Features:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Novelist and Critic Tim Lucas
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian/Writer Julie Kirgo and Writer/Filmmaker Peter Hankoff
  • Audio Commentary by Director Jeannot Szwarc
  • Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Novelist and Critic Tim Lucas
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian/Writer Julie Kirgo and Writer/Filmmaker Peter Hankoff
  • Audio Commentary by Director Jeannot Szwarc
  • Back to Somewhere in Time: Documentary by Laurent Bouzereau (63:42)
  • Inside Insite – The Somewhere in Time Fan Club: Featurette (3:23)
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English Subtitles

Technical Specs:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
    Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
    Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio
    English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono (48kHz, 24-bit)
  • Subtitles
    English SDH
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)
  • Packaging
    Slipcover in original pressing
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Source: Blu-ray.com
