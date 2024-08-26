Projections from around the world reveal the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer is racing online tomorrow

Buckle your boots and save your appetite for a celebratory chili dog because Paramount‘s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer races online tomorrow! The studio is pulling out all the stops to promote the Blue Blur’s next live-action animated adventure with projections emblazed on iconic locations worldwide. On Sunday evening, citizens in Sydney, New York City, Tokyo, and Seattle spotted Sonic, Shadow, and Dr. Robotnik on buildings in major cities. The massive projections display images of Sonic’s face, a mean-muggin’ Shadow, and a smiling Eggman.

Jeff Fowler returns to direct Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from a screenplay by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington, based on a story by Casey and Miller. Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, with Idris Elba (Knuckles), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), Tom Butler (Commander Walters), Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone), and Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik). Newcomers to the fast-paced and family-friendly franchise include Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, Krysten Ritter as Captain Rockwell, and Alyla Browne as Maria.

While waiting to experience Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer, why not watch Knuckles, the six-episode series on Paramount+? The series takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and “follows Knuckles (Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.”

Excitement for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer is off the charts! Somehow, Sonic has maintained a devoted fanbase for decades, with fans gobbling up every video game, animated series, and comic book dedicated to the lightning-fast wish-cracker. The franchise is rich with beloved characters we’ve yet to see in Paramount’s live-action films, including Amy Rose, Rouge the Bat, Big the Cat, Cream the Rabbit, Blaze the Cat, Espio the Chameleon, and many more. I assume they’re saving characters like Amy Rose, Rouge, and Big the Cat for other franchise installments, but I’m shocked Amy Rose isn’t already a part of the mix.

Are you excited about Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer? Which character do you hope is introduced or teased in the next chapter of the series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20.