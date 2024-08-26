Projections from around the world reveal the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer is racing online tomorrow

Paramount Pictures teases tomorrow’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer by projecting promos on iconic buildings worldwide.

By
Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Paramount, trailer

Buckle your boots and save your appetite for a celebratory chili dog because Paramount‘s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer races online tomorrow! The studio is pulling out all the stops to promote the Blue Blur’s next live-action animated adventure with projections emblazed on iconic locations worldwide. On Sunday evening, citizens in Sydney, New York City, Tokyo, and Seattle spotted Sonic, Shadow, and Dr. Robotnik on buildings in major cities. The massive projections display images of Sonic’s face, a mean-muggin’ Shadow, and a smiling Eggman.

Jeff Fowler returns to direct Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from a screenplay by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington, based on a story by Casey and Miller. Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, with Idris Elba (Knuckles), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), Tom Butler (Commander Walters), Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone), and Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik). Newcomers to the fast-paced and family-friendly franchise include Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, Krysten Ritter as Captain Rockwell, and Alyla Browne as Maria.

While waiting to experience Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer, why not watch Knuckles, the six-episode series on Paramount+? The series takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and “follows Knuckles (Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.”

Excitement for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer is off the charts! Somehow, Sonic has maintained a devoted fanbase for decades, with fans gobbling up every video game, animated series, and comic book dedicated to the lightning-fast wish-cracker. The franchise is rich with beloved characters we’ve yet to see in Paramount’s live-action films, including Amy Rose, Rouge the Bat, Big the Cat, Cream the Rabbit, Blaze the Cat, Espio the Chameleon, and many more. I assume they’re saving characters like Amy Rose, Rouge, and Big the Cat for other franchise installments, but I’m shocked Amy Rose isn’t already a part of the mix.

Are you excited about Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer? Which character do you hope is introduced or teased in the next chapter of the series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20.

Source: Paramount Pitures
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
Projections from around the world reveal the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer is racing online tomorrow
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story trailer recounts the extraordinary journey of inspiration through his tragic accident
Jack Huston’s Day of the Fight trailer featuring Steve Buscemi and Ron Perlman packs an emotional gut punch as the film lands distribution
A war rages in Middle-earth as hopes for an alliance shatter in the stunning Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim trailer
View All

About the Author

8593 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Sonic the Hedgehog 3 News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles