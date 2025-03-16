Criterion announces Sorcerer, The Wiz, Brazil, and more for June

The Criterion Collection has unveiled their June 2025 releases, and it is an absolutely stacked one, with unnerving suspense, bureaucratic domination and whatever Sidney Lumet was going for with The Wiz.

One of the most anticipated releases in Criterion’s June slate is William Friedkin’s Sorcerer, a stellar remake of The Wages of Fear that flopped upon initial release but has since gone on to be considered one of the finest thrillers of the 1970s. Surprisingly, it is Friedkin’s first film ever in The Criterion Collection. The release, set as spine #1267, has a new 4K digital restoration, and has special features that include a feature-length documentary on Friedkin from 2018, numerous archival interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. Sorcerer arrives on June 24th.

Another new title coming from Criterion this June is The Wiz, an adaptation of the Broadway show which was a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz. Nominated for four Oscars and featuring a cast of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and Nipsey Russell, The Wiz is no doubt one of the more unique films from Lumet and also one of relatively few musicals in The Criterion Collection. Special features include a new audio commentary and archival interviews, although the release is probably worthy of more than just that. This is Lumet’s fourth film in the collection after The Fugitive Kind, 12 Angry Men and Fail Safe. This release comes out on June 10th.

Emerging from the archives this June is Terry Gilliam’s Brazil, which was first released by Criterion on LaserDisc before entering as an official spine in 1999. Still carrying #51, Brazil comes this time with a Gilliam-approved 4K restoration of the director’s cut. Also included will be the “Love Conquers All” version, which gave the film a happy ending. This release also keeps the same cover art, which is lifted from the poster. Brazil’s latest release hits shelves on June 3rd.

Elsewhere in June, The Criterion Collection is also re-issuing Paul Schrader’s Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters (spine #432) via a 4K restoration; 1988 documentary Thelonious Monk Straight, No Chaser (#1265); the Claudette Colbert/Don Ameche screwball comedy Midnight #1266); and Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould (#1268).

What are you picking up from The Criterion Collection this June?