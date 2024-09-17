No Country for Old Men coming to Criterion Collection in December

The Coen Bros.’ 2007 Best Picture winner No Country for Old Men will join The Criterion Collection this December.

Call it…The Criterion Collection will add yet another Coen Bros. film to their catalog, as 2007’s No Country for Old Men is arriving on December 10th as spine #1243. This will be the fourth from the fellas after Inside Llewyn Davis, Blood Simple and Miller’s Crossing. Now if we can just get Raising Arizona…

Here are the special features for Criterion’s forthcoming 4K release of No Country for Old Men:

New 4K digital master, supervised and approved by director of photography Roger Deakins, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott

New conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott

Archival interviews with actors Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones, and Kelly Macdonald

Behind-the-scenes documentary by Brolin

Three documentaries about the making of the film featuring on-set footage and interviews with members of the cast and crew

PLUS: An essay by author Francine Prose and a 2007 piece on the film by author Larry McMurtry

Some of these special features on the No Country for Old Men disc may be recycled but we’re definitely excited for the new material, which looks to expand on previous releases and should give more insight into the evolution, making of and legacy of the film, widely regarded as one of the best films of the century so far. And how cool would it be if the disc itself was modeled after a coin? It also would have been neat to have excerpts from Cormac McCarthy’s book to get a better idea of how it was translated for the screen. Then again, maybe you should just pick up a copy, as it’s absolutely worth reading.

As per Criterion, here is the write-up on the back of the box art: “A deadly game of chance and destiny plays out against the stark backdrop of early-1980s West Texas in Joel and Ethan Coen’s powerful adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s novel. When he happens upon more than two million dollars from a drug deal turned desert massacre, a retired welder and Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) sets into motion a wave of senseless, inexorable violence as he’s stalked across the plains by a soul-weary sheriff (Tommy Lee Jones) and a psychopathic hit man (Javier Bardem). Winner of four Academy Awards—including Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actor for the indelibly disturbing Bardem—this darkly deadpan borderlands noir keeps both the tension and the existential unease mounting through each cruelly ironic twist of fate.”

