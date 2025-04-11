Spider Island: Christopher Smith’s arachnid horror comedy is now filming

Director Christopher Smith has built up a solid following in the horror community over the last twenty years by taking the helm of such films as Creep (2004), Severance, Triangle, Black Death, Detour, The Banishing, and Consecration. Back in October of 2023, we heard that he had lined up his next genre project, signing on to direct the arachnid horror comedy Spider Island for Vertigo Films. Now, Deadline reports that Spider Island has started filming on location in Mauritius.

Scripted by Christopher Jolley (The Price We Pay) and David Quantick (Veep), Spider Island will follow a group of social media influencers who go to the launch of a new hotel on a tropical island, where they find deadly spiders. The cast includes Rose Williams (The Power), Tim McInnerny (Blackadder), TikTok personality Avani Gregg, Owen Warner (Hollyoaks), Andy Nyman (Wicked), author / YouTube personality Léna Mahfouf (a.k.a. Léna Situations), Carlotta Banat (Fifteen-Love), and Anuschka Van Lent (When the Ringlights Dim).

The film is being produced by Allan Niblo and James Richardson of Vertigo Films, alongside Mike Knowles for Now Films. Jane Moore is executive producing for Vertigo Films. It’s being produced in association with Fiction Films, with Ben Jacques the producer for Fiction. Protagonist Pictures is selling the film internationally. When the project was first announced, a press release said it “ will have a distinct British flavor that pushes boundaries of black comedy, while playfully subverting stereotypes. “

Richardson provided the following statement: “ Spider Island is first and foremost a great comedy horror for audiences around the world. It’s also an opportunity for a group of very talented actors and filmmakers and a group of very talented social media creators to join forces. The two worlds are still much too far apart, and we want to build a bridge. With spiders. “

Smith added, “ I’ve been searching for the perfect project to balance scares and laughter, and Spider Island delivers. We have a unique mix of real-life creators, actors and a great script to make a comedy-horror for our time. “

How does Spider Island sound to you? Are you a Christopher Smith fan, and are looking forward to seeing how this movie’s going to turn out? Let us know by leaving a comment below.