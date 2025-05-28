The Creep: Christopher Smith’s reboot of 2004 film Creep comes to Shudder in 2026

Back in 2004, Christopher Smith made his feature writing and directing debut with the horror film Creep, which starred Franka Potente as a young woman who discovers a hideously deformed cannibal living in the London Underground. A few weeks ago, we learned that Smith is set to direct a reboot of his film – and since another horror franchise has taken over the name Creep, this reboot is called The Creep . Now, Deadline reports that the Shudder streaming service has acquired the North American distribution rights to the film, which will be released sometime in 2026.

Production on The Creep is scheduled to take place in the UK this fall. Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Andy Nyman (Wicked) and rapper Aitch have signed on to star in the film, which will (as expected) be set in London’s shadowy underground. The story follows a struggling artist (Jobson) forced to return to her criminal drug-running past. Andy Nyman plays a captive well-versed in Creep’s nefarious behavior, while award-winning rapper Aitch plays Natter G, a famous drill rapper with natural survival instincts. Here’s the official synopsis: Set in London’s iconic shadowy underground, the malevolent figure of Creep unleashes fresh terror on unsuspecting tube passengers and Londoners.

The Creep has been developed with funding from HanWay Films’ newly created development fund, which is dedicated to supporting late-stage development. Peter Watson and Gabrielle Stewart will serve as executive producers. The producers of the original film, Julie Baines and Jason Newmark, are back for Dan Films and Newscope Films, respectively. Jonathan Taylor joins as producer for Dan Films and Laurie Cook for Newscope. Creep cinematographer Danny Cohen and production designer John Frankish are also coming back for the reboot. The Shudder distribution deal was brokered by Emily Gotto for Shudder and HanWay Film’s Gabrielle Stewart.

When the project was first announced, Smith provided the following statement: “ Ever since I finished Creep and released it to the world, I’ve wanted to return to that story. I’ve always felt there was unfinished business. While I’ve always loved the purity of what I achieved in my first film with Franka Potente and Sean Harris, I know there’s a scarier, more evolved film still inside me. Creep resonates deeply with people. No matter what I’ve done since, it’s always Creep that people know me by—and want to talk about. I’ve spent years searching for a story that captures that same raw dread, but nothing has matched the feeling of being lost underground in a city everyone loves. Just below our feet lies a labyrinth steeped in history—a nightmare hidden beneath the surface. It taps into that same primal fear a child feels when they look under the bed before going to sleep. Now I want to revisit Creep not only as an experienced filmmaker and writer, but also as someone who has lived in London for over 30 years. I’ve worked passionately on the script to retain the dread of the original, while enhancing the characters, deepening the humor, and amplifying the action. My goal is to create a film that not only builds on the original but surprises and shocks—intelligently—with a modern twist for a new Gen Z audience. “ Stewart, who is the CEO of HanWay Films, added: “ When Christopher told us that he wanted to go back to the world of his first feature and revisit the dark web of the London Underground with a brand new horror story, and do it even better, we were excited! We are thrilled a brand new generation gets to enjoy an adrenaline-fueled horror in this iconic London setting and be very, very afraid. “

Are you glad to hear that The Creep will be heading to Shudder in North America? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.