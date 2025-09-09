Tom Holland on Spider-Man: Brand New Day: “We are shooting absolute gold.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day , the fourth in the Tom Holland series of Spidey movies, started filming in Glasgow, Scotland just over a month ago – and working on the film has clearly been a very positive experience so far. During an interview with Esquire, Holland revealed that he actually had some say in the creative process this time around, and now that they’re filming, he feels that they’re “shooting absolute gold.”

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a screenplay by Chris McKenna, who has worked on all three of the previous Holland films. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man. Brand New Day finds Jon Bernthal playing Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) stars in an unspecified role, and Severance‘s Tramell Tillman and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas are also new to the franchise. Michael Mando, who played Mac Gargan/Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is back, and Mark Ruffalo is in the mix as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk. Before Bernthal could make it to the set of this film, he had to finish working on the The Punisher Special Presentation that’s being made for Disney+.

It’s been rumored for months that lower level villains Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Scorpion will appear in the film. The Scorpion part of the rumor has since been confirmed, and industry scooper Daniel Richtman recently added another name to the list: Ramrod. The involvement of Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod has not yet been confirmed, though. Neither has the persistent (but also sometimes denied) rumor that the crime lord villain Mister Negative will play a part in this film. We’ll have to wait and see about some of those characters, but a film that involves Spider-Man, The Punisher, The Hulk, and Scorpion already sounds like a fun time.

Speaking with Esquire, Holland said, “ For me, I want to do justice to Peter Parker’s character. I want to bring the fans something that’s really worthy of their time, and I’m very grateful for their investment in our franchise. I don’t mean financially, I mean the time to go to the cinema three times. That’s a big ask. I did a lot of sneaky research online — looking at what people were saying in the interim between Spider-Man: No Way Home and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day. I really just kind of put together a vibe of what people were looking for and went to Marvel and said, ‘This is what I think we should be doing.’ And I think that’s exactly what we are doing. So, it’s been a really fun process developing the movie. It’s the first time I’ve ever been allowed in that part of the process, and it’s definitely a stressful experience. But I think where we’ve got to, now that we’re shooting, we are shooting absolute gold. … I have such a good understanding of who Peter Parker is, and I have been so lucky that the fan base has been so vocal about what they love from the franchise. We’ve been able to really lean into those things and capitalize on those things. So, I love standing up for the character, being in the room, and making sure that the decisions we make are what’s best for Peter Parker because he really does feel like one of my best friends. It’s a really weird experience diving into the character again. It just feels like you’re hanging out with an old pal. “

The production has now moved to Pinewood Studios in England. The film is set to reach theatres on July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland is feeling good about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and he had a say during the development process this time.