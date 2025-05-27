Spider-Man: Brand New Day: A new rumor suggests that Hulk could be part of Tom Holland’s upcoming solo film

Things are shaping up for Destin Daniel Cretton’s new solo Spider-Man film. It was recently reported that Liza Colón-Zayas has been added to the cast in an unspecified role. Colón-Zayas joins Tom Holland and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, a new addition to the franchise. Sink’s role remains a mystery, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about her part. According to reports, Sink could star as either Peter and MJ’s daughter Anna-May “Annie” Parker, New Warriors member Firestar, Gwen Stacy, Peter’s lesser-known love interest Carlie Cooper, Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. Black Cat, or Janine Godbe, a love interest of Ben Reilly, Peter Parker’s troubled clone.

While there haven’t been announcements on the plot of the film, SuperheroHype is saying that Marvel Studios has approached Mark Ruffalo for a return as Bruce Banner aka Hulk, according to a new rumor report. It is also being said that it may even be more than just a cameo. Of course, there is very little to go on, but both Ruffalo and Spider-Man star Tom Holland are noticeably absent from the released cast list of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, so this may be the explanation for the whereabouts of their characters with an opportunity to join later on for Secret Wars (not unlike Hawkeye and Ant-Man’s arrivals in Avengers: Endgame).

Cretton would make an appearance at this year’s CinemaCon to reveal the title for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. “Everyday right now, I’m exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before,” said Cretton. “They tell me it’s tradition to tell you something about the film, that no one knows. We do have a trailer even though we didn’t share anything,” Cretton teased. He gestured to Tom Holland on a big screen.