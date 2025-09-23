Spider-Man: Brand New Day goes gangster as Marvin Jones III signs on to play the crime boss Tombstone

As Tom Holland recovers from his concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sony and Marvel continue to wrap up new casting details about the movie with a bit of web. According to Deadline, Black Lightning actor Marvin Jones III is reprising his role as Tombstone for Brand New Day. Jones voiced the larger-than-life gangster for Sony’s Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and is returning for the upcoming threequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Tombstone, whose real name is Lonnie Lincoln, was created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Alex Saviuk. He’s one of New York City’s most menacing crime bosses and a recurring villain in Spider-Man-focused comic books. Tombstone is an African-American albino with filed teeth and near-indestructible skin. He made his comic book debut in Web of Spider-Man #36 in March 1988.

Fans of The CW’s Black Lightning will recognize Marvin Jones III as the supervillain Tobias Whale, who terrorized Black Lightning and his family. Marvin’s other acting projects include roles in The Equalizer TV series, Parkside Laundry, Into the Dark, Halo, All American: Homecoming, and the Shadow Force movie, starring Omar Sy and Kerry Washington.

Tom Holland is recovering from a mild concussion after a stunt on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set. Holland was treated for a mild concussion and will be taking a small break “out of precaution” before returning to film in a few days. Deadline reports that Holland has since appeared at a charity event that he attended with his co-star Zendaya.

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a screenplay by Chris McKenna, who has worked on all three previous Holland films. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man. Brand New Day finds Jon Bernthal playing Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) stars in an unspecified role, and Severance’s Tramell Tillman and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas are also new to the franchise. Michael Mando, who played Mac Gargan/Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is back, and Mark Ruffalo is in the mix as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk. Before Bernthal could make it to the set of this film, he had to finish working on The Punisher Special Presentation for Disney+.