Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion after a stunt mishap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but will be returning soon

Peter Parker has always been known as the unluckiest of the superheroes. Unfortunately, Tom Holland would experience a bit of the character’s woes as he would take part in a stunt that suffered a bit of a mishap on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Holland reportedly walked away with a mild concussion. The production, which is currently taking place in Glasgow, would be temporarily suspended while Holland was sent to the hospital.

Holland was treated for a mild concussion and will be taking a small break “out of precaution” before returning to film in a few days. Deadline reports that Holland has since appeared at a charity event that he attended with his co-star Zendaya.

This type of injury is not uncommon for the likes of Jackie Chan, whose stunt crew is working on the film. It was recently reported that Chan himself stopped by the set to check out how his team was doing. The action icon said, “I went to London for a meeting and visited the set. My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man, and I was the action director for the Jackie Chan Stunt Team. I went to watch their rehearsals, and the director was so excited when he saw me.”

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a screenplay by Chris McKenna, who has worked on all three of the previous Holland films. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man. Brand New Day finds Jon Bernthal playing Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) stars in an unspecified role, and Severance‘s Tramell Tillman and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas are also new to the franchise. Michael Mando, who played Mac Gargan/Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is back, and Mark Ruffalo is in the mix as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk. Before Bernthal could make it to the set of this film, he had to finish working on the The Punisher Special Presentation that’s being made for Disney+.

It’s been rumored for months that lower level villains Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Scorpion will appear in the film. The Scorpion part of the rumor has since been confirmed, and industry scooper Daniel Richtman recently added another name to the list: Ramrod. The involvement of Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod has not yet been confirmed, though. Neither has the persistent (but also sometimes denied) rumor that the crime lord villain Mister Negative will play a part in this film. We’ll have to wait and see about some of those characters, but a film that involves Spider-Man, The Punisher, The Hulk, and Scorpion already sounds like a fun time.