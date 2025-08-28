Movie News

Jackie Chan visits the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day as his stunt team works on the action sequences

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings takes the reins on the MCU Spider-Man franchise and the director brought over the trusty advisors and crew of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team with him. In Karate Kid: Legends this past summer, you can see some of the amazing acrobatic work and throwback to Chan’s classic action that his team was able to design (when it’s not marred by the editing). Couple that with the fun fights they created in Shang-Chi and there may be some great sequences in store for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Total Film reveals that Chan himself was not far from his stunt team when he recently made a surprise visit to the Spider-Man Brand New Day set. The martial arts icon told the Chinese publication, HK01,



I went to London for a meeting and visited the set. My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man, and I was the action director for the Jackie Chan Stunt Team. I went to watch their rehearsals, and the director was so excited when he saw me.”

Shang-Chi featured one of the last works for the late action choreographer Bradley James Allan, who some may know as the adversary who fought Jackie Chan in a couple of bouts in the movie Gorgeous. Despite the unfortunate absence of Allan, Chan’s stunt team being in charge may still mean we are in for some amazing acrobatic fight scenes.

Cretton is directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a screenplay by Chris McKenna, who has worked on all three of the previous Holland films. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man. Brand New Day finds Jon Bernthal playing Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) stars in an unspecified role, and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas is also new to the franchise. Michael Mando, who played Mac Gargan/Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is back, and Mark Ruffalo is in the mix as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk.

It was also recently reported that Tramell Tillman joined the film. He is best known for playing Seth Milchick in the sensational and strange Apple TV series Severance, and recently played Captain Bledsoe in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Source: Total Film, HK01
