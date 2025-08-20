Spider-Man: Brand New Day webs up Severance star Tramell Tillman

I hope Tom Holland likes waffles, because Severance star Tramell Tillman is going from spreading the Kier’s good word to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the studio’s upcoming Spider-Man sequel, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. According to Variety, details about Tillman’s character are under wraps, so let the speculation begin!

Tramell Tillman joins other Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton directs the project from a script by Chris McKenna, based on characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee.

Tramell Tillman plays Seth Milchick in the sensational and strange Apple TV series Severance, and recently played Captain Bledsoe in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Seth Milchick is a former supervisor-turned manager of the severed floor at Lumon Industries. While trying to manage his mischievous employees – Mark Scout (Adam Scott), Helly R (Britt Lower), Dylan George (Zach Cherry), and Irving Baliff (John Turturro) – Seth tries ruling Lumon with an iron fist while maintaining his sanity in the face of abuse from upper management. Seth’s arc in Severence is one of many reasons to watch.

While Tramell Tillman is officially joining the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast, a new rumor from industry leaker Daniel RPK suggests that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will appear in the upcoming sequel. Yelena recently appeared in Marvel’s Thunderbolts* as the leader of the New Avengers. The team will reassemble for the event film Avengers: Doomsday in 2026, but could Yelena get more screentime by appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Daniel Richtman has a pretty good track record for casting rumors, but until Pugh’s role is confirmed, it’s best to take this with a grain of salt.

Who would Tramell Tillman play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? If you’ve got any ideas, we’d love to hear them. Please sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think. Until then, Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.