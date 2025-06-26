Fathom Entertainment is bringing Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy back to theatres

Fathom Entertainment has announced that they, in collaboration with Sony Pictures, will be bringing all three of the films that make up Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man trilogy back to theatres this year as part of their Fathom Fan Favorites series – and the screenings of the middle chapter in the trilogy will mark the theatrical debut of a 4K edition of the extended cut of Spider-Man 2, which is called Spider-Man 2.1!

Swing into action with the groundbreaking original Spider-Man movies in the “Fathom Fan Favorites: Spider-Man Trilogy.” Join Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) as he becomes the iconic web-slinging Spider-Man, and battles super-villains like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Venom (Topher Grace), wins the heart of Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) and learns that with great power comes great responsibility.

Ray Nutt, Fathom Entertainment’s Chief Executive Officer, provided the following statement: “ The success of Spider-Man in 2002 helped launch the modern era of super hero films. To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations. At Fathom Entertainment, we celebrate fandom and I am delighted that Spider-Man 2.1 in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones. “

Spider-Man (2002) will be showing on Friday, September 26, 2025 and Friday, October 3, 2025. Directed by Sam Raimi from a screenplay by David Koepp, the film has the following synopsis: Average teenager Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is transformed into an extraordinary superhero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle (Cliff Robertson) is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself “Spider-Man,” he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with malevolent super-villain “Green Goblin” (Willem Dafoe).

Spider-Man 2 (2004) (Spider-Man 2.1 extended cut version) will be showing on Saturday, September 27, 2025 and Saturday, October 4, 2025. Raimi directed that one from a screenplay by Alvin Sargent, with Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Michael Chabon receiving story credit. The second installment in the blockbuster Spider-Man movie series (based on the classic Marvel Comics hero) has the web-slinging superhero confronted by a formidable adversary named Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), a scientist, better known as “Doc Ock”; whose experiments go awry, mutating him into a metallic, octopus-like creature. Peter must also come to terms with his decision to dedicate his life to fighting crime Spider-Man or give it all up to finally be with his true love, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), who he walked away from two years earlier.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) will be showing on Sunday, September 28, 2025 and Sunday, October 5, 2025. Raimi wrote the script for that one with his brother Ivan Raimi and Alvin Sargent. Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) finally has the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), and New York City is in the throes of Spider-mania! But when a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man’s suit black, his darkest demons come to light changing Spider-Man inside as well as out. Spider-Man is in for the fight of his life against a lethal mix of villains – the deadly Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Venom (Topher Grace), and the New Goblin (James Franco) – as well as the enemy within himself.

Tickets for "Fathom Fan Favorites: Spider-Man Trilogy" will be available as of July 25th at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices. "The screenings will feature a vintage behind the scenes look at the making of the films."