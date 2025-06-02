Amazon MGM Studios is finalizing a deal to land Jon M. Chu’s Split Fiction adaptation with Sydney Sweeney

Set your controller down and put your hands together because Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Hazelight‘s Split Fiction video game is getting an exciting update courtesy of Deadline. According to the outlet, Amazon MGM Studios is finalizing a deal for the rights to Chu’s feature-length version of the narrative-driven action-platformer starring Sydney Sweeney. Deadline says the rights deal equates to $2 million after bidding between Amazon, Sony, and other studios.

Split Fiction is “a 2025 action-adventure game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts. As a cooperative multiplayer-only game, it follows authors Mio Hudson and Zoe Foster after they become imprisoned in the world of their stories when they are connected to a machine designed to steal creative ideas.” Hazelight Studios is also known for the game It Takes Two, focusing on two-player gameplay where you work as a team. Story Kitchen is the company bringing that game to life on Amazon.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu will helm the film from a screenplay that is set to be written by Deadpool & Wolverine screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Mike Goldberg and Dmitri M. Johnson’s Story Kitchen and Chu’s Electric Somewhere will also produce the project.

Deadline says it’s unclear which character Sweeney will play. However, my money is on Sweeney playing Zoe Foster, the fantasy author in Split Fiction. In contrast, Mio Hudson, the story’s science fiction writer, is Asian, and played in the game by Kaja Chan. Unless Amazon wants an Aeon Flux situation on its hands, Sweeney will likely take the role of Zoe Foster.

In addition to Split Fiction, Sydney Sweeney is getting behind the wheel for the Michael Bay-directed adaptation of Outrun, based on the nostalgic video game franchise by Sega. Plot details for Outrun remain a mystery. However, with Bay directing and fast cars typically being a hit at the box office, Outrun could become a must-see pedal-to-the-metal action blockbuster on big and small screens.

Have you played Split Fiction? I’ve owned a copy since Day 1 but have yet to play it. I’m currently playing Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince, and Doom: Dark Ages. Yes, the ADHD is strong with this one. Let us know in the comments section below if you’re excited about Split Fiction getting a film adaptation.